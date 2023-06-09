The running of Saturday’s 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes was under threat this week after poor air pollution hit the New York area with wildfire smoke from Canada spreading. However, the GOOD NEWS coming out today is that racing WILL RESUME at Belmont Park this Friday after some ‘significant improvement’ in the air quality.



2023 Belmont Stakes Gets The All-Clear To Race After Being In Doubt

Horse racing fans had a 24 hours of uncertainty as the running of the 2023 Belmont Stakes had come under threat due to poor air quality hitting the New York region after Canadian wildfires had spread smoke in the air and a haze over the city.

As a result, the welfare of the Belmont Stakes runners was put into question with Governor Hochil saying if the air quality index (AQI) exceeds the 200 mark, which is defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as “very unhealthy for everyone,”, the meeting would not be staged.

However, if the index is between 150-200, then horses would need to be passed fit to run by a pre-race veterinary examination.

Regardless though, the news coming out of New York today is that the air quality has ‘IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY’ overnight and this was enough to see racing resume at the Belmont Park track on Friday – one day before the Belmont Stakes card on Saturday June 10.

Following significant improvement in air quality conditions throughout New York State, and in consultation with the New York State Gaming Commission, the New York Racing Association announced that live racing will resume at #BelmontPark today at 12:50pm.https://t.co/nJXu8CAE52 — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 9, 2023

Forte Remains The 2023 Belmont Stakes Favourite

Forte, who was a late controversial scratcher from the Kentucky Derby last month, will be hoping there’s not more bad luck heading his way and things continue to improve at the Belmont track.

The Todd Pletcher horse remains the Belmont Stakes favorite to land the 155th edition of the Run for the Carnations and if successful will provide his hander with his fifth success in the race.

This talented 3 year-old colt has won 6 of his 7 career starts and beat the subsequent Kentucky Derby winner Mage last time out in the Florida Derby (watch below).

Forte will face a stern test to make it six wins on the spin from Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure, Kentucky Derby third Angel Of Empire and Todd Pletcher’s well-bred son of Tapit – Tapit Trice.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For 2023 Race

