The 2023 Belmont Stakes post positions and final runners for the 155th running of the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ are out as nine will head to post topped by the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte, who was handed gate 6, in the betting at 5/2



Bet On 2023 Belmont Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites



BetOnline – Horse racing site for Belmont Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes

BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Belmont Stakes

MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Belmont Stakes

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

2023 Belmont Stakes Runners With Forte The Favorite



Things are starting to take shape ahead of the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes with the runners and riders now being announced – nine horses have been confirmed to run in Saturday’s New York race.

It’s the final of the US Triple Crown horse races and at this stage there is a fascinating clash on the cards between Forte, who was a late scratcher in the Kentucky Derby, the Churchill Downs third Angel Of Empire, plus recent Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner

Belmont Stakes Runners: Favorite Forte Handed Post Position 6



Forte had been all set to go off as the hot Kentucky Derby favourite but due to a late veterinary examination was controversially scratched from the race just 24 hours prior.

The horse Forte beat – Mage – in the Florida Derby ended up winning the race, which was a further blow for connections knowing they had this one’s measure at Gulfstream Park.

Having bypassed the Preakness Stakes, Forte has now been freshened up and will be hoping to make amends in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes – a race his trainer Todd Pletcher has won four times.

The best horse racing sportsbooks are taking no chances and are making Forte their clear Belmont Stakes favorite at 5/2.

80% Of The 10 Belmont Stakes Winners Came From Post Position 8 or Lower

With only 9 runners for the 2023 Belmont Stakes this means only Red Route One, who was give post position 9, has this Belmont Stakes draw trend to overcome.

Post Positions 1 and 2 Have a Good Recent Belmont Stakes Record

With post positions 1 and 2 winning 40% of the last 10 runnings (2 each), this is great news for the Tapit horses.

Tapit Shoes got gate 1, with his half-brother Tapit Trice gate 2.

RELATED: When Is The 2023 Belmont Stakes? Date and Time For Triple Crown Third-Leg

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports and Peacock

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Runners: Post Positions, Colors, Trainers and Latest Betting Odds



See below the full list of 2023 Belmont Stakes runners, post positions, trainers, recent form jockey colors, plus the latest betting odds.

Post Position: 6

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $2,409,830

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Last Race: 1st Florida Derby (G1), April, 1 2023 (Gulfstream Park)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 5/2

Likely Belmont Stakes favourite and easy to see why. Has won 6 of his 7 starts for trainer Todd Pletcher, who is hunting his fifth win in the ‘Run for the Carnations’ and after being a late scratcher in the Kentucky Derby, plus having beaten the winner of that race – Mage – in the Florida Derby earlier this year, many feel he can make amends here. Will also be running over this 1m4f trip for the first time but his running style (likes to come from off the speed) suggests he’ll be more than at home over it.

Forte will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr, who won last year’s Belmont Stakes on Mo Donegal and also landed the 2016 running on Creator.

Post Position: 8

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 4

Total Career Winnings: $1,369,375

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Last Race: 3rd Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 7/2

Last seen running third in the Kentucky Derby – staying on well to be beaten on 1 1/2 lengths at the line. Has been freshened up by missing the Preakness Stakes and having won 4 of his 7 career starts knows how to get his head in front. Would be trainer Brad H. Cox’s second Belmont Stakes win after winning the race in 2021 with Essential Quality.

He’ll be ridden by Flavien Prat, who is searching for his first Belmont Stakes success.

Post Position: 2

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 4

Total Career Winnings: $883,650

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Last Race: 7th Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 3/1

Won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland back in April and was a leading contender for the Todd Pletcher yard in the Kentucky. However, didn’t seem to have the pace to challenge that day and ended up running 7th of 18th in that Churchill Downs race. Had just over a month to get over that race and the step up in trip here to 1m4f is likely to suit with sire Tapit being responsible for Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit and Essential Quality. Is also another for the Todd Pletcher team, who have a fine record in this race.

Jockey Luis Saez will take the ride – he won the race in 2021 on Essential Quality.

Post Position: 4

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $1,335,000

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Last Race: 1st Preakness Stakes (G1), May, 20 2023 (Pimlico)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 5/1

National Treasure ended the hopes of Kentucky Derby winner Mage landing the Triple Crown when taking the Preakness Stakes last time out. This Bob Baffert runner showed a lot of guts to get the better of Blazing Sevens by a head in a sustained duel up the Pimlico straight. He’s now won 2 of his 6 career starts and will be looking to become the 32nd horse to win both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. Also, if successful, will provide trainer Bob Baffert with his third win in the race.

John Velazquez rides and he’ll be looking to add to his two wins in the Belmont which came on Rags To Riches in 2007 and Ruler On Ice in 2011.

Post Position: 3

Age: 3

Runs: 4

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $167,400

Trainer: Jena M Antonucci

Jockey: Marcos Meneses

Last Race: 1st Peter Pan Stakes (G1), May, 13 2023 (Belmont Park)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 8/1

Winner of the Grade Three Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park last time out so we know the New York track suits. Will also head into the Belmont Stakes as one of the least exposed horses as he’s only had four career runs to date (2 wins). This will be a big step up again, but after that recent success is a fast improving 3 year-old that could have more to offer now upped in trip. If successful would give the Jena Antonucci yard their biggest payday.

Post Position: 7

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $494,375

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Last Race: 5th Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 10/1

Another of this season’s Kentucky Derby runners that will be trying his luck in another of the US Triple Crown races. Ran a respectable 5th that day at Churchill Downs and was only beaten 6 1/4 lengths at the line. Like most in the field, this will be his first try over a longer trip but is another from the powerful Brad H. Cox camp that won this race in 2021.

Jockey Manny Franco, who won this race in 2020 on Tiz The Law, gets the ride.

Post Position: 9

Age: 3

Runs: 10

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $732,525

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Last Race: 4th Preakness Stakes (G1), May, 20 2023 (Pimlico)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 15/1

Trainer Steven Asmussen won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 with Creator and this remains his sole success in the race to date. The horse was last in action when running 4th in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico so will need to make up ground on the winner that day National Treasure (5 lengths). Prior to that run had beaten Tapit Shoes by a head in the Listed Bath House Row Stakes, while having looked a bit one-paced in his races may will do better now upped in trip.

Jockey Joel Rosario rides and will be looking for his third Belmont Stakes win after taking the prize with Sir Winston in 2019 and Tonalist in 2014.

Post Position: 1

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $82,878

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Last Race: 2nd Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April, 22 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 20/1

Second to Red Route One last time out at Oaklawn Park, only beaten a head that day, so is closely matched with that runner. Is yet another that is housed with trainer Brad H. Cox, who won the race in 2021 so knows what’s required. But overall, the horse would need to step up on what he’s shown so far.

Jose Ortiz rides and will be hoping to add to his sole win in the Belmont which came in 2017 on Tapwrit.

Post Position: 5

Age: 3

Runs: 10

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $103,125

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Marcos Meneses

Last Race: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, May, 11 2023 (Gulfstream Park)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 30/1

Has seen the back of Forte the last twice and it’s hard to see that not happening again. Was 19 1/2 lengths behind the Pletcher horse in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes in March and last time did a bit better when 13 1/2 lengths back in the Florida Derby in April. Longer trip may help but has a lot of ground to make up.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Recent Winners Of The Belmont Stakes

2022 – Mo Donegal (13/5 fav)

2021 – Essential Quality (13/10 fav)

2020 – Tiz The Law (4/5 fav)

2019 – Sir Winston (102/10)

2018 – Justify (4/5 fav)

2017 – Tapwrit (53/10)

2016 – Creator (164/10)

2015 – American Pharoah (3/4 fav)

2014 – Tonalist (9/10 fav)

2013 – Palace Malice (138/10)

Horse Racing Related Content