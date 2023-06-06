The Tapit Trice Belmont Stakes odds +375 sees the Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old gray in the top three in the betting for Saturday’s New York race with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Tapit Trice Belmont Stakes Odds +375



TAPIT TRICE was sent off as one of the fancies for the 2023 Kentucky Derby but having looked a bit one-paced could only manage 7th in that Churchill Downs race (watch below).

Despite that disappointing run, this striking gray has still won 4 of his 6 starts, including the Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 8 this year and prior to that won well in the Tampa Bay Derby – you can watch both races below.

Many feel the step up to 1m4f is what Tapit Trice has been crying out for and his breeding backs this up. The sire Tapit has been responsible for four Belmont Stakes winners in recent years – Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit, Essential Quality.

He’s been freshened up since that Kentucky Derby run and bypassed the Preakness Stakes too.

Tapit Trice is also another runner from the powerful Todd Pletcher barn that have won the Belmont Stakes four times before and despite much of the focus on their other runner Forte, many feel this gray can bounce back over this longer trip and his family history backs this up.

Tapit Trice Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 4

Total Career Winnings: $883,650

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Last Race: 7th Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Tapit Trice Running 7th In The Kentucky Derby

WATCH: Tapit Trice Winning The 2023 Blue Grass Stakes

WATCH: Tapit Trice Winning The Tampa Bay Derby

