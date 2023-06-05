Use our 2023 Belmont Stakes trends to help find the winner of the big June 10 final US Triple Crown race. The key stats will highlight the best profile of past winners – for example, 80% of the last 10 winners came from stalls 8 or lower, while Todd Pletcher and Bob Baffert have saddled 50% of recent winners.



Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For 2023 Race

2023 Belmont Stakes Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of the 2023 Belmont Stakes using our key horse racing trends and stats. For example, 6 of the last 10 favourites won the race, while 40% came from stalls 1 or 2.

9/10 – Favourites placed

9/10 – Had run 5+ times before

8/10 – Drawn in stalls 8 or lower

8/10 – Top 6 finish last time out

8/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

7/10 – Ran between 6-9 times before

7/10 – Won between 1- 4 times before

6/10 – Winning favourites

5/10 – Wore blinkers

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Drawn in stalls 1 (2) or 2 (2)

4/10 – Had run at Belmont Park before (2 winners)

3/10 – Won last time out

3/10 – Trained by Todd Pletcher

2/10 – Trained by Bob Baffert

2/10 – Won the Preakness Stakes last time out

Belmont Stakes Trainer Stats

Todd Pletcher has won the race 4 times (2007, 2013, 2017 & 2022)

Bob Baffert has won the race 3 times (2001, 2015 & 2018)

Belmont Stakes Jockey Stats

Irad Ortiz Jr has won the race twice before (2016 & 2022)

Joel Rosario has won the race twice before (2014 & 2019)

John R Velazquez has won the race twice before (2007 & 2012)

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

RELATED: Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA

A Low Post Position a Plus In Belmont Stakes



Since 2013 – the last 10 runnings of the Belmont Stakes – we’ve seen a massive 80% of winners hail from post positions 8 or lower.

Creator (2016) and Palace Malice (2013) defied this Belmont Stakes trend to win from gates 13 and 12, but the last six winners now have all come from stalls 8 or lower.

Are Gates 1 and 2 Magic Belmont Stakes Number?

We can also drill into this draw stat a bit further with 50% of the last 10 winners also coming from stalls 1 or 2 (two each) to back-up that having an inside berth the Belmont has its advantages.

In 2021 Essential Quality won from gate 2, with Tapwrit also did the business from this stall in 2017. Tonalist (2014) and Triple Crown winner Justify (2018) were the pair that won the Belmont Stakes from stall 1.

12 months ago, we saw Mo Donegal win from gate 6 (watch below), while the first three home over the last two runnings have been 6-3-2 and 2-4-3.

RELATED: Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips

What About the Belmont Stakes Favorite?



The ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ has been a good race for favorite backers in recent years – with 60% of the last 10 winning.

In fact, we’ve seen the last three market leaders win too and 4 of the last 5.

It’s also a race that if the market leader doesn’t win, he’s not far away – a massive 9 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes favorites finished in the top three.

Are Blinkers Really A Plus In The Belmont Stakes?

In short, yes and no! Yes, not very helpful here, but with only half of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners wearing blinkers, then having headgear in this final US Triple Crown race isn’t a ‘must-have’.

Respect Anything The Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher Barns Run

With Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher having won 5 of the last 10 runnings of the Belmont Stakes between them, then anything they run has to given a second glance.

Baffert has won the race three times overall (2001, 2015 & 2018), with his most recent Justify in 2018.

Pletcher has four Belmont Park wins to his name (2007, 2013, 2017 & 2022), with last year’s winner Mo Donegal his last.

How Many Preakness Stakes Winners Have Won the Belmont Stakes?



Over the years we’ve seen 18 horses win only the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, while with there being 13 Triple Crown winners too, this means overall US horse racing fans have witnessed 31 horses that have won Saturday’s Belmont Stakes and the Preakness over the years.

The last horse to win ‘only’ the Belmont and Preakness was Afleet Alex in 2005, with Justify (2018) the last Triple Crown winner to take both.

This year the recent Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure will be hoping to add the “Run for the Carnations” to his CV and become the 32nd horse to win both races and if successful would be trainer Bob Baffert’s fourth Belmont winner.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte +200

Angel Of Empire +350

Tapit Trice +375

National Treasure +700

Arcangelo +1200

Hit Show +1200

Raise Cain +1600

Tapit Shoes +2500

Il Miracolo +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Recent Winners Of The Belmont Stakes

2022 – Mo Donegal (13/5 fav)

2021 – Essential Quality (13/10 fav)

2020 – Tiz The Law (4/5 fav)

2019 – Sir Winston (102/10)

2018 – Justify (4/5 fav)

2017 – Tapwrit (53/10)

2016 – Creator (164/10)

2015 – American Pharoah (3/4 fav)

2014 – Tonalist (9/10 fav)

2013 – Palace Malice (138/10)

Horse Racing Related Content