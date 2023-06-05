Horse Racing

2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race

Andy Newton
The 2023 Belmont Stakes runners for Saturday’s big The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown race are taking shape with the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte heading the betting – can the exciting 3 year-old make amends for missing out on the Kentucky Derby?

2023 Belmont Stakes Runners With Forte The Favorite

Things are starting to take shape ahead of the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes with the possible runners and riders being announced.

It’s the final of the US Triple Crown horse races and at this stage there is a fascinating clash on the cards between Forte, who was a late scratcher in the Kentucky Derby, the Churchill Downs third Angel Of Empire, plus recent Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner

Belmont Stakes Runners: Can Forte Make Amends For Late Kentucky Derby Scratching

Forte had been all set to go off as the hot Kentucky Derby favourite but due to a late veterinary examination was controversially scratched from the race just 24 hours prior.

The horse Forte beat – Mage – in the Florida Derby ended up winning the race, which was a further blow for connections knowing they had this one’s measure at Gulfstream Park.

Having bypassed the Preakness Stakes, Forte has now been freshened up and will be hoping to make amends in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes – a race his trainer Todd Pletcher has won four times.

The best horse racing sportsbooks are taking no chances and are making Forte their clear Belmont Stakes favorite.

RELATED: When Is The 2023 Belmont Stakes? Date and Time For Triple Crown Third-Leg

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Runners: Colors, Trainers and Latest Betting

See below the full list of 2023 Belmont Stakes runners, trainers, recent form and jockey colors.

Forte silksForte

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $2,409,830
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 1st Florida Derby (G1), April, 1 2023 (Gulfstream Park)
  • Odds: +200

Likely Belmont Stakes favourite and easy to see why. Has won 6 of his 7 starts for trainer Todd Pletcher, who is hunting his fifth win in the ‘Run for the Carnations’ and after being a late scratcher in the Kentucky Derby, plus having beaten the winner of that race – Mage – in the Florida Derby earlier this year, many feel he can make amends here.

Angel Of Empire silksAngel Of Empire

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 7
  • Wins: 4
  • Total Career Winnings: $1,369,375
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 3rd Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)
  • Odds: +350

Tapit Trice silksTapit Trice

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 4
  • Total Career Winnings: $883,650
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 7th Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)
  • Odds: +375

National Treasure silksNational Treasure

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $1,335,000
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 1st Preakness Stakes (G1), May, 20 2023 (Pimlico)
  • Odds: +700

 

Arcangelo silks altArcangelo

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 4
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $167,400
  • Trainer: Jena M Antonucci
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 1st Peter Pan Stakes (G1), May, 13 2023 (Belmont Park)
  • Odds: +1200

Hit Show silksHit Show

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 3
  • Total Career Winnings: $494,375
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 5th Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)
  • Odds: +1200

Raise Cain silksRaise Cain

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 8
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $296,328
  • Trainer: Ben Colebrook
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 8th Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)
  • Odds: +1600

Red Route One silks alt

Red Route One

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 10
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $732,525
  • Trainer: Steven Asmussen
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 4th Preakness Stakes (G1), May, 20 2023 (Pimlico)
  • Odds: +1600

Tapit Shoes silks alt

Tapit Shoes

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 1
  • Total Career Winnings: $82,878
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 2nd Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April, 22 2023 (Oaklawn Park)
  • Odds: +2500

Il Miracolo silks alt

Il Miracolo

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 10
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $103,125
  • Trainer: Antonio Sano
  • Jockey: TBC
  • Last Race: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, May, 11 2023 (Gulfstream Park)
  • Odds: +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte +200
  • Angel Of Empire +350
  • Tapit Trice +375
  • National Treasure +700
  • Arcangelo +1200
  • Hit Show +1200
  • Raise Cain +1600
  • Tapit Shoes +2500
  • Il Miracolo +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

 Recent Winners Of The Belmont Stakes

  • 2022 – Mo Donegal (13/5 fav)
  • 2021 – Essential Quality (13/10 fav)
  • 2020 – Tiz The Law (4/5 fav)
  • 2019 – Sir Winston (102/10)
  • 2018 – Justify (4/5 fav)
  • 2017 – Tapwrit (53/10)
  • 2016 – Creator (164/10)
  • 2015 – American Pharoah (3/4 fav)
  • 2014 – Tonalist (9/10 fav)
  • 2013 – Palace Malice (138/10)

Horse Racing Related Content

 

