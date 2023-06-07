Horse Racing

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Runners

Andy Newton
Watch below the Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes preview as the NBC handicapper discusses the main New York runners ahead of the 155th running of The Run for the Carnations”.

Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview 2023

Top NBC handicapper Eddie Olczyk’s runs the rule over the main 2023 Belmont Stakes runners for Saturday’s final Triple Crown horse race – see which runners the respected judge Eddie Olczyk is siding with to win the $1.5m Belmont Park race.

FORTE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Belmont Stakes Favorite

NATIONAL TREASURE: Eddie Olczyk Looks At The Chance Of The Preakness Winner

HIT SHOW: Eddie Olczyk’s Thinks Hit Show Could Run Well

TAPIT TRICE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses The Chance Of The Todd Pletcher Gray

2023 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

