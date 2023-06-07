Watch below the Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes preview as the NBC handicapper discusses the main New York runners ahead of the 155th running of “The Run for the Carnations”.



Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview 2023



Top NBC handicapper Eddie Olczyk’s runs the rule over the main 2023 Belmont Stakes runners for Saturday’s final Triple Crown horse race – see which runners the respected judge Eddie Olczyk is siding with to win the $1.5m Belmont Park race.

FORTE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Belmont Stakes Favorite



NATIONAL TREASURE: Eddie Olczyk Looks At The Chance Of The Preakness Winner



HIT SHOW: Eddie Olczyk’s Thinks Hit Show Could Run Well



TAPIT TRICE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses The Chance Of The Todd Pletcher Gray



2023 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds



Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

