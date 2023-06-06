The Forte Belmont Stakes odds +200 sees the Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old as the favorite for the 155th running of Saturday’s ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ race with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Forte Belmont Stakes Odds +200



FORTE is the current Belmont Stakes favorite ahead of the June 10 race in New York and it’s easy to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner went into many a notebook last season and rounded off his campaign with a smooth success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

The 3 year-old has returned this season better still, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.

He was also set to go off as the clear Kentucky Derby favorite until being a controversial late scratching based on a vet’s examination.

With a break since and back working well on the track many feel he can make amends here – especially after he beat the winner of the Kentucky Derby, Mage, in the Florida Derby.

So, despite not racing since (bypassed the Preakness Stakes), those two latest wins have still seen him cement his place at the head of the Belmont Stakes betting market for Saturday’s big race and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher’s fifth win in the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’.

Forte Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins:6

Total Career Winnings: $2,409,830

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Last Race: 1st Florida Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Gulfstream Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte +200

Angel Of Empire +350

Tapit Trice +375

National Treasure +700

Arcangelo +1200

Hit Show +1200

Raise Cain +1600

Tapit Shoes +2500

Il Miracolo +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Forte Winning the 2023 Florida Derby



