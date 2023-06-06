The Forte Belmont Stakes odds +200 sees the Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old as the favorite for the 155th running of Saturday’s ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ race with the best US horse racing betting sites.
Forte Belmont Stakes Odds +200
FORTE is the current Belmont Stakes favorite ahead of the June 10 race in New York and it’s easy to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner went into many a notebook last season and rounded off his campaign with a smooth success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.
The 3 year-old has returned this season better still, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.
He was also set to go off as the clear Kentucky Derby favorite until being a controversial late scratching based on a vet’s examination.
With a break since and back working well on the track many feel he can make amends here – especially after he beat the winner of the Kentucky Derby, Mage, in the Florida Derby.
So, despite not racing since (bypassed the Preakness Stakes), those two latest wins have still seen him cement his place at the head of the Belmont Stakes betting market for Saturday’s big race and if successful will be trainer Todd Pletcher’s fifth win in the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’.
Forte Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 7
- Wins:6
- Total Career Winnings: $2,409,830
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
- Last Race: 1st Florida Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Gulfstream Park)
Note: Odds are subject to change
When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.
📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375
Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Forte +200
- Angel Of Empire +350
- Tapit Trice +375
- National Treasure +700
- Arcangelo +1200
- Hit Show +1200
- Raise Cain +1600
- Tapit Shoes +2500
- Il Miracolo +5000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Forte Winning the 2023 Florida Derby
