Arcangelo Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Peter Pan Winner Hoping To Fly Home Again

Andy Newton
Arcangelo
Arcangelo

The Arcangelo Belmont Stakes odds +1200 sees the lightly-raced 3 year-old as a lively outsider for Saturday’s New York race with the best US horse racing betting sites.

Arcangelo Belmont Stakes Odds +1200

Arcangelo silks altARCANGELO is being billed as a lively Belmont Stakes outsider ahead of Saturday’s big ‘Run For The Carnations’ race in New York.

This son of Arrogate got up by a head to land the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes last time out at Belmont Park so that track experience is going to be a big plus.

Yes, he’s up again in grade here but has only had four career runs and the fact he’s won his last two suggests he’s improving fast. The longer trip in the Belmont is also expected to suit and the Dam’s Sire is also Tapit who has been responsible for four winners of the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ in recent times – Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit, Essential Quality.

Arcangelo Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 4
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $167,400
  • Trainer: Jena M Antonucci
  • Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • Last Race: 1st Peter Pan Stakes (G3), May 13, 2023 (Belmont Park)

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

WATCH: Arcangelo Winning The 2023 Peter Pan Stakes

 

