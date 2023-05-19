With recent Churchill Downs hero Mage heading to Pimilco this Saturday, many horse racing fans will be asking – how many Kentucky Derby winners have also won the Preakness Stakes? Let’s answer this question below.
Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1
Preakness Stakes: The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown
It’s the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes this Saturday at Pimlico racetrack – also known as “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” and “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.
So, yes, it’s the second leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown, with the Kentucky Derby, which was run on May 6 and won by Mage, and then the Belmont Stakes (June 10) the other two races making up the famous horse racing series.
Two weeks ago, we saw the Gustavo Delgado-trained Mage come with a well-timed run to see off his 17 rivals in the Kentucky Derby, so he’s going to grab most of the headlines coming into Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.
The focus will be on if he can add the Preakness Stakes to his CV and then set up a Triple Crown bid next month in the Belmont.
Mage is, in fact, the only runner from the Kentucky Derby heading to the big Pimlico race this weekend.
How Many Kentucky Derby Winners Have Won The Preakness Stakes?
There have been 23 horses that have won JUST the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – with Mage looking to become the latest name to join this list (see below).
However, with 13 horses also having won the Triple Crown over the years, this means we’ve actually seen 36 horses win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – as these 13 equine superstars also landed the Belmont Stakes.
The first horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes was Sir Barton in 1919 – he also took the Belmont and became the debut US Triple Crown winner.
While the most recent horse to do the double was Justify (pictured) in 2018 – Oh, and he also went onto become a Triple Crown hero.
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes (ONLY) Winners
|Year
|Horse
|1932
|Burgoo King
|1936
|Bold Venture
|1944
|Pensive
|1958
|Tim Tam
|1961
|Carry Back
|1964
|Northern Dancer
|1966
|Kauai King
|1968
|Forward Pass
|1969
|Majestic Prince
|1971
|Canonero II
|1979
|Spectacular Bid
|1981
|Pleasant Colony
|1987
|Alysheba
|1989
|Sunday Silence
|1997
|Silver Charm
|1998
|Real Quiet
|1999
|Charismatic
|2002
|War Emblem
|2003
|Funny Cide
|2004
|Smarty Jones
|2008
|Big Brown
|2012
|I’ll Have Another
|2014
|California Chrome
WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner
How Many US Triple Crown Winners Have There Been?
There have been 13 horses that have won the US Triple Crown, so if Mage can add Saturday’s Preakness Stakes to his recent Kentucky Derby win, he’ll be trying to become the 14th horse to add his name to this high-profile list.
US Triple Crown Winners
|Year
|Horse
|1919
|Sir Barton
|1930
|Gallant Fox
|1935
|Omaha
|1937
|War Admiral
|1941
|Whirlaway
|1943
|Count Fleet
|1946
|Assault
|1948
|Citation
|1973
|Secretariat
|1977
|Seattle Slew
|1978
|Affirmed
|2015
|American Pharoah
|2018
|Justify
2023 Preakness Stakes Betting and Bookmaker Winning Percentage Chance
See below the latest Preakness Stakes odds and the calculated winning percentage based on these prices with the best US horse racing sportsbooks.
|Horse
|Odds
|% Winning Chance
|Mage
|8/5
|38.5%
|First Mission
|5/2
|28.6%
|National Treasure
|4/1
|20%
|Blazing Sevens
|6/1
|14.3%
|Red Route One
|10/1
|9.1%
|Perform
|15/1
|6.2%
|Coffeewithchris
|20/1
|4.8%
|Chase The Chaos
|50/1
|2%
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Colors and Jockey Silks: What Color Is My Preakness Stakes Horse?
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Picks – Our Expert Picks
- The Latest Preakness Stakes Odds 2023 – Compare the Best Odds
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023