Horse Racing

How Many Kentucky Derby Winners Have Also Won The Preakness Stakes?

Justify
Justify

With recent Churchill Downs hero Mage heading to Pimilco this Saturday, many horse racing fans will be asking – how many Kentucky Derby winners have also won the Preakness Stakes? Let’s answer this question below.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Preakness Stakes: The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown

It’s the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes this Saturday at Pimlico racetrack – also known as “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” and “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.

So, yes, it’s the second leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown, with the Kentucky Derby, which was run on May 6 and won by Mage, and then the Belmont Stakes (June 10) the other two races making up the famous horse racing series.

Two weeks ago, we saw the Gustavo Delgado-trained Mage come with a well-timed run to see off his 17 rivals in the Kentucky Derby, so he’s going to grab most of the headlines coming into Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

The focus will be on if he can add the Preakness Stakes to his CV and then set up a Triple Crown bid next month in the Belmont.

Mage is, in fact, the only runner from the Kentucky Derby heading to the big Pimlico race this weekend.

How Many Kentucky Derby Winners Have Won The Preakness Stakes?

There have been 23 horses that have won JUST the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – with Mage looking to become the latest name to join this list (see below).

However, with 13 horses also having won the Triple Crown over the years, this means we’ve actually seen 36 horses win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – as these 13 equine superstars also landed the Belmont Stakes.

The first horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes was Sir Barton in 1919 – he also took the Belmont and became the debut US Triple Crown winner.

While the most recent horse to do the double was Justify (pictured) in 2018 – Oh, and he also went onto become a Triple Crown hero.

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes (ONLY) Winners

Year Horse
1932 Burgoo King
1936
 Bold Venture
1944 Pensive
1958 Tim Tam
1961 Carry Back
1964 Northern Dancer
1966 Kauai King
1968 Forward Pass
1969 Majestic Prince
1971 Canonero II
1979 Spectacular Bid
1981 Pleasant Colony
1987 Alysheba
1989 Sunday Silence
1997 Silver Charm
1998 Real Quiet
1999 Charismatic
2002 War Emblem
2003 Funny Cide
2004 Smarty Jones
2008 Big Brown
2012 I’ll Have Another
2014 California Chrome

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby

How Many US Triple Crown Winners Have There Been?

There have been 13 horses that have won the US Triple Crown, so if Mage can add Saturday’s Preakness Stakes to his recent Kentucky Derby win, he’ll be trying to become the 14th horse to add his name to this high-profile list.

US Triple Crown Winners

Year Horse
1919 Sir Barton
1930
 Gallant Fox
1935 Omaha
1937 War Admiral
1941 Whirlaway
1943 Count Fleet
1946 Assault
1948 Citation
1973 Secretariat
1977 Seattle Slew
1978 Affirmed
2015 American Pharoah
2018 Justify

2023 Preakness Stakes Betting and Bookmaker Winning Percentage Chance

See below the latest Preakness Stakes odds and the calculated winning percentage based on these prices with the best US horse racing sportsbooks.

Horse Odds % Winning Chance
Mage 8/5 38.5%
First Mission
 5/2 28.6%
National Treasure 4/1 20%
Blazing Sevens 6/1 14.3%
Red Route One 10/1 9.1%
Perform 15/1 6.2%
Coffeewithchris 20/1 4.8%
Chase The Chaos 50/1 2%

Note: Odds are subject to change

