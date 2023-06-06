Horse Racing

Red Route One Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Preakness Fourth Back For More

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
red route one
red route one

The Red Route One Belmont Stakes odds +1600 with the best US horse racing betting sites as the Gun Runner 3 year-old will be looking to give trainer Steven Asmussen his second Belmont Stakes win.

Bet On 2023 Belmont Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Belmont Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Belmont Stakes
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Belmont Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Red Route One Belmont Stakes Odds +1600

red route one silks

The Steven Asmussen stable have sent out one Belmont Stakes winner in the past when Creator did the business for him in 2016.

He’ll be hoping for more success in Saturday’s race with RED ROUTE ONE, who we last saw running 4th in the Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico, plus won Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park on April 22 earlier this season – coming with a storming late run to get up in the line. (watch both races below).

Prior to those runs this well-bred Gunner Runner colt was 6th in the Arkansas Derby and was also runner-up to Confidence Game in the Rebel Stakes in February.

With 10 career runs (2 wins) Red Route One is also one of the more experienced runners in the field, while after looking a bit one-paced in the Preakness last time out the longer trip (1m4f) of the Belmont Stakes is likely to suit.

His dam’s sire is also a certain Tapit, who has been responsible for four Belmont Stakes since 2013 – Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit, Essential Quality.

Red Route One Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 10
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $732,525
  • Trainer: Steven Asmussen
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Last Race: 4th Peakness Stakes (G1), May 20, 2023 (Pimlico)

Bet on Red Route One for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at +1600/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race

WATCH: Red Route Running 4th In The Preakness Stakes

WATCH: Red Route One Winning The Bath House Row Stakes

Horse Racing Related Content

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Il Miracolo
Horse Racing

LATEST Il Miracolo Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Run For The Carnations Outsider

Author image Andy Newton  •  10min
tapit shoes
Horse Racing
Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Can Cox Runner Improve For Longer Trip?
Author image Andy Newton  •  10min

The Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes odds +2500 sees the Brad H.Cox-trained 3 year-old as one of the outsiders in the betting with the best US horse racing betting sites. Bet…

Raise Cain
Horse Racing
Raise Cain Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby 8th Returns To The Track
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min

The Raise Cain Belmont Stakes odds +1600 with the best US horse racing betting sites sees the Kentucky Derby eighth heading to New York as one of the live outsiders…

hit show
Horse Racing
Hit Show Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Fifth Heading To New York
Author image Andy Newton  •  5min
red route one
Horse Racing
Red Route One Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Preakness Fourth Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min
Arcangelo
Horse Racing
Arcangelo Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Peter Pan Winner Hoping To Fly Home Again
Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
tapit trice
Horse Racing
Tapit Trice Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Todd Pletcher Gray One Popular In The Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  10min
Arrow to top