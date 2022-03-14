What horse should I bet on at Cheltenham today? Day 1 tips and predictions

Today we have some cracking afternoon jumping from the Cheltenham Festival. So many classy horses are in action and we have a few fancies from the opening day of the Festival. Here are our Day 1 Cheltenham Festival horse racing bets.

The first race gets off at 1.30pm in the form of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The racing concludes with the final race setting off at 5.30pm in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you from Cheltenham Day 1 today, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Horse racing bets & tips today: Tuesday at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – Day 1

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the Cheltenham Festival meeting’s today!

NAP – EDWARSTONE @ 11/4 with BetUK – 2.10 Cheltenham

The Alan King trained novice looks to be the one to beat in the second race on Day 1 of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Edwardstone has won on his last four starts and is thoroughly liked and well regarded for this Grade 1 Novices’ Chase. Has taken to chasing like a duck to water and looks to be a really impressive horse over the fences, now rated at 159 to back that up.

Although he hasn’t won at Cheltenham before, he has featured the last two years over hurdles, so knows the track despite not winning. However, as mentioned, fences seem to be his forte rather than the hurdles, so we fully expect a big ride from Tom Cannon aboard Edwardstone in the Arkle Novices’ Chase over 1m7f199y.

NEXT BEST – HMS SEAHORSE @ 10/1 with BetUK – 4.50 Cheltenham

This penultimate race on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival looks to be a seriously competitive one. We have sided with HMS Seahorse as our pick and next bet bet of the day, and here is why.

He won for the first time at the beginning of February with an impressive run at Fairyhouse. This came after a second and third place finish at Punchestown respectively, so it is clear to see he has taken well to the jumps. Looks to have some real potential and is still relatively unknown, but HMS Seahorse certainly has the attributes to go well in this race off a fair mark.

With BJ Cooper on the saddle for Paul Nolan, the winning pair last month, this horse has every chance of winning on his first trip to the Cheltenham Festival. Now rated officially at 128, it is clear to see that everyone believes this horse has some real potential to offer.

Check out all of our selections across seven races at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday – Day 1

We’ve gone through each of the seven respective races at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday afternoon. Here is who we are backing in all seven races:

Cheltenham Horse Racing Tips – Day 1

1.30 Mighty Potter @ 15/2 with BetUK

2.10 Edwardstone @ 11/4 with BetUK

2.50 Rapper @ 33/1 with BetUK

3.30 Appreciate It @ 9/2 with BetUK

4.10 Burning Victory @ 15/2 with BetUK

4.50 HMS Seahorse @ 10/1 with BetUK

5.30 Braeside @ 12/1 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

