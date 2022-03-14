Cheltenham Tips: Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The penultimate race of the afternoon on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival sees some exciting Grade 3 action. The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle takes place over 2m87y and has 10 horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Best Bet for Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

HMS Seahorse @ 10/1 with BetUK

Another one of the Day One races that on paper looks very open and competitive. We have gone for HMS Seahorse as our best bet for this the penultimate race of the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

He won for the first time at the beginning of February with an impressive run at Fairyhouse. This came after a second and third place finish at Punchestown respectively, so it is clear to see he has taken well to the jumps. Looks to have some real potential and is still relatively unknown, but HMS Seahorse certainly has the attributes to go well in this race off a fair mark.

With BJ Cooper on the saddle for Paul Nolan, the winning pair last month, this horse has every chance of winning on his first trip to the Cheltenham Festival. Now rated officially at 128, it is clear to see that everyone believes this horse has some real potential to offer.

A major contender in this Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and we think he has every chance of making it back-to-back wins for owners Sonja Buckley and Anne Coffey. Excellent price of 10/1 with BetUK.

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle each-way bet

Forever William @ 40/1 with BetUK

One of the major outsiders in this race, but one we couldn’t ignore at the huge price he is at. This 4-year-old won on her hurdling debut at Newbury in December, and has two third place finishes since then in graded company at Chepstow then at Cheltenham in January.

He knows this track well and will like the trip and distance for sure. We think Forever William has more to offer, and now would be a great time to prove us right. Trainer Alan King has put i=his trust in jockey Tom Cannon this time around, which was the same pairing for his maiden hurdle win back in December.

Horse and jockey know each other extremely well and in a large field, we think Forever William could prove people wrong and bring home some fantastic each-way money for punters brave enough to back him. A stupendous price of 40/1 with BetUK.

