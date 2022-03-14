Cheltenham Tips: National Hunt Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The opening day at the Cheltenham Festival draws to a close with the National Hunt Challenge Cup (5:30) – a race run over a trip of 3m6f and one of the few contests at the Cheltenham Festival only for amateur jockeys.
National Hunt Chase Best Bet
It’s a shame the race has cut up a bit with just six runners and with one of those – Beatthebullet – a big outsider really this is down to five horses.
With this being an amateur riders’ race it does tend to go to the best pilots – which this year will be Jamie Codd (Run Wild Fred), Patrick Mullins (Stattler) and Derek O’Connor (Vanillier) – all three have won the race at least once in the last six runnings.
But of that trio, it’s the Gordon Elliott runner – RUN WILD FRED – that gets the verdict. This 8 year-old hasn’t been out since the end of December, which is a small concern, but he’s gone well fresh in the past.
Staying the trip (3m6f) will be fine too as he finished a close second in the 2021 Irish Grand National
Jockey, Jamie Codd, who has won this race 3 times in the last 7, is the icing on the cake.
Back Run Wild Fred @ 15/8 with BetUK
National Hunt Chase Best Outsider
The main British challenger – Pats Fancy – has a squeak having run well behind the useful Bravemansgame this season, but trainer Gordon Elliott also has a live outsider in BRAESIDE.
This 8 year-old should be more at home over this longer trip – seeing as he won the Cork National over 3m 4f back in October – and rates the value of those at bigger prices.
Back Braeside @ 10/1 with BetUK
