Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday 15th March

It’s the ‘big one’ this week as the Cheltenham Festival will be dominating the world of horse racing for four days (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March). With that in mind, we’ll be concentrating solely on the Cheltenham Festival with our Lucky 15 horse racing selections this week.

Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 15th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Cheltenham Lucky 15 bet slip.

DYSART DYNAMO @ 9/4 with BetUK 1.30 Cheltenham

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser has been a top race for the Willie Mullins yard in recent times – they’ve won 5 of the last 9 renewals. They’ve got three entries this year, but with Paul Townend opting to ride Dysart Dynamo, this one looks their best chance. This 6 year-old novice hurdler is 2-from-2 over the sticks and could not have been more impressive in winning each race by 19 lengths. He looks the sort with more to come.

BLUE LORD @ 4/1 with BetUK 2.10 Cheltenham

Is unbeaten over fences after three wins in Ireland and is certainly developing into a better chaser than hurdler. A narrow win over Riviere D’etel last time out at Leopardstown, but that was over a furlong longer than today so the drop back in trip looks a plus. He’s another from the powerful Willie Mullins yard and Paul Townend will do the steering.

HONEYSUCKLE @ 4/7 with BetUK 3.30 Cheltenham

Last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner – Appreciate It – looks a big player here, but an even bigger player is last year’s winner of this race, Honeysuckle. She’s still unbeaten and now 14-from-14 after adding a third Irish Champion Hurdle to her name at Leopardstown last month. Rachael Blackmore has ridden her in all 14 races under rules so knows her inside out, and being a mare in this race will also get the handy 7lbs allowance again.

RUN WILD FRED @ 15/8 with BetUK – 5.30 Cheltenham

A smaller field than normal for the National Hunt Challenge Cup and being one of the few amateur jockey races, then having an experience pilot in the saddle is key. Vanilier and Stattler have just that with Derek O’Connor and Patrick Mullins, but so does Run Wild Fred with Jamie Codd. The ‘CodFather’ as he’s known has won this race three times in the last 7 and two of those have been for trainer Gordon Elliott too. This 8 year-old will also relish the 3m 6f trip having run a close second in the Irish Grand National 12 season.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

