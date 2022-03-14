Cheltenham Tips: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival always gets going each year with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1:30) and with the crowds back at Prestbury Park for the first time since 2000, we can expect the ‘opening race roar’ to be louder than ever!
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Best Bet
This year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is dominated by to heavyweight yards – Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson – as the duo have two leading fancies each.
Henderson runs Constitution Hill and Jonbon, while Mullins has Dysart Dynamo and Kilcruit – all four will certainly have their backers.
Constitution Hill was an impressive winner of the Tolworth Hurdle last time, but that form has taken a few knocks since. Jonbon has done little wrong in winning all three of his starts and has impressed with his slick jumping.
However, Mullins has won 5 of the last 9 runnings of this and we are happy to side with his DYSART DYNAMO here. A winner of both hurdles starts (19 lengths each time) and could not have been more impressive last time at Punchestown – he looks the sort to go to the very top.
Back Dysart Dynamo @ 9/4 with BetUK
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Best Outsider
Mullins also runs the once-raced Bring On The Night, who could run better than his odds suggest, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Mighty Porter can’t be totally ruled out. However, it’s their other entry – KILCRUIT – that rates the best Supreme Novices’ outsider.
He represents last year’s winning owners and has Festival experience after a close second in the Champion Bumper here 12 months ago.
Back Kilcruit @ 7/1 with BetUK
