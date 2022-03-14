Cheltenham Tips: Champion Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The fourth race of the afternoon on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival sees some exciting Grade 1 action. The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (better known as the Champion Hurdle) takes place over 2m87y and has 10 horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.
Best Bet for Champion Hurdle
Appreciate It @ 9/2 with BetUK
Looks like he is the biggest threat to the favourite Honeysuckle if he performs like we know he can. He won last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in what ended up being a runaway victory for Paul Townend and Willy Mullins.
The pair will be confident Appreciate It can replicate that form this time around in the Champion Hurdle, despite not running for a full year. He is most definitely one of the biggest horses in terms of stature in the race, which may be a telling factor as this could intimidate Honeysuckle.
The long layoff may do him the world of good, as he seems to run really well after a slight break. The 16f distance is perfect for him, and if the break hasn’t affected him, he will most certainly give Honeysuckle a real run for her money.
We think if he runs his best, he has enough to beat the favourite in what looks a cracking race on paper here on Tuesday afternoon. A brilliant price of 9/2 with BetUK for the Champion Hurdle.
Champion Hurdle each-way bet
Zanahiyr @ 17/1 with BetUK
This 5-year-old is proving to be quite the consistent horse, with four second place finishes and a win in his last five starts over the hurdles.
Zanahiyr cam second to Honeysuckle last time out in the Irish Champion Hurdle just last month, and can certainly build on that form for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott here on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
The distance and ground will not be an issue for him, having won on this type of turf before over the same treck. Not as strong a horse as our best bet, Appreciate It, or indeed the favourite, but if he is at his best he has a great chance of earning you some each-way money at a generous price of 17/1 with BetUK
Champion Hurdle Trends
