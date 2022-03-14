Cheltenham Tips: Mares Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

It’s ‘Girl Power’ all the way in the fifth Cheltenham Festival race on the opening day for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (4:10) – a race trainer Willie Mullins has won an incredible 9 times in the last 13 runnings.



Mares Hurdle Best Bet

Last year’s Mares Novices’ Hurdle winner – Telmesomethinggirl – will be trying to land a famous ‘girls only’ Festival race here and is sure to be popular. But she’s not won since which is the concern.

It’s a race the Willie Mullins yard love to win though – they run Stormy Ireland, Echoes In Rain and Burning Victory. All three have to be respected, but with jockey Paul Townend chosing to ride STORMY IRELAND this looks significant.

She was last seen winning the Relkeel Hurdle here at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day so comes here in winning form, while she’s got history in this race being runner-up in 2019.

Back Stormy Ireland @ 5/1 with BetUK

Mares Hurdle Best Outsider

The likes of Martello Sky, Marie’s Rock, plus Heaven Help Us and Mrs Milner – who were both winners at this meeting last year all have claims. However, the Paul Webber runner – INDEFATIGABLE looks a tasty outsider.

This 9 year-old was a close fourth in the race 12 months ago, and simply loves it here at Cheltenham. She’s run here six times (festival and non-festival) and has form figures that read 5-1-2-1-4-2, including winning the Martin Pipe Hurdle at the Festival in 2000.

