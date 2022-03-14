Cheltenham Tips: Ultima Handicap Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The third race of the afternoon on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival sees some Grade 3 action. The Ultima Handicap Chase takes place over 3m1f and has 25 horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Best Bet for Ultima Handicap Chase

Full Back @ 14/1 with BetUK

A clear winner at Cheltenham here in January over the same distance. Followed that impressive win with a valiant effort at Taunton just a few weeks later despite the weight penalty he was under.

This race is most certainly one of the more open contests of the opening day with 25 runners currently entered. In a race with a bigger field like this, Full Back could well make a charge and have a major say in the outcome of this Grade 3 Handicap.

Joshua Moore is set to take the reigns for father Gary Moore on Full Back on Tuesday afternoon, with the pair in good form in the last two weeks. Trainer Gary is 8-35 (23%) in the last 14 days, with son Joshua winning 4 of his last 12 races (33%). Both jockey and trainer know this horse inside out and know how he will fare, so expect a great ride from him.

He responds well when asked for more and Joshua Moore knows this horse very well. He was on board for that January Cheltenham win, so knows the horse will jump the fences well around this track and the horse itself will feel comfortable having performed superbly here less than two months ago. Major player and our best bet for the Ultima.

Ultima Handicap Chase each-way bet

Rapper @ 33/1 with BetUK

Although this is a step up in class for the 8-year-old, Rapper looks a great each-way shout as a magnificent 33/1. He is a promising chaser who has ran the track before and gave a great account of himself finishing second in a hurdle race here in 2020.

Rapper has won his last two chase outings, at Wincanton and Catterick respectively. These are his only two starts of the year, so a 100% 2022 win rate so far stands him in great stead heading into his second Cheltenham Festival.

His two wins this year came over the same distance as this race, so staying on is no problem for his and he seems to like the fences. Tom O’Brien is on board for trainer Henry Daly in this the third race of the opening day of the Festival. Daly has a 50% strike rate in the last two weeks, so will be quietly confident of Rapper having a good go and at least getting in the places.

Here at Sportslens we think he has every chance of coming up with a great run and claiming us some each-way money.

