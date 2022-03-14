Cheltenham Tips: Arkle Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The second race on the opening race is the Sporting Life Arkle Chase (2:10) where we get a chance to see some of the two-mile chasers of the future strutting their stuff at the Cheltenham Festival – the Alan King-trained Edwardstone has been popular in the Arkle betting market, but can he win?
Arkle Chase Best Bet
The Arkle Chase is normally won by horses aged 6 or 7 – all of the last 10 Arkle Chase winners have been in this age bracket.
Therefore, at 8 years-old Edwardstone, who is also the likely favourite, has this age trend against him.
It’s also a race the Irish have done well in recently – winning 5 of the last 7 – so we are happy to take on Edwardstone here with Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel, who finished a close first and second at the Dublin Racing Festival last time.
Of that pair, Blue Lord came out on top that last day, but we feel RIVIERE D’ETEL can reverse that form having got hampered late on in that race. This Gordon Elliott runner has raced five times over fences and is yet to finish out of the first two (3 wins).
Arkle Chase Best Outsider
The powerful Henry De Bromhead yard run two here, but with top jockey Rachael Blackmore picking COEUR SUBLIME, this looks interesting.
This 7 year-old got off the mark over fences at the third try at Gowran Park at the end of January in good fashion (10 lengths), while Cheltenham Festival fans might also remember him finishing runner-up in the 2019 Triumph Hurdle so also has valuable experience at this big meeting.
