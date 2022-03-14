Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 15 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Tuesday, 15 March is Riviere D’Etel. She runs in the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novice Chase as the Cheltenham Festival gets underway (2:10). Gordon Elliott’s mare is one of the best horse racing tips on offer here at fabulous 4/1 odds.

Almost getting weight all-around from her rivals, Riviere D’Etel was an unlucky loser last time out. She has youth but also experience of horse racing steeplechase fences on her side. Riviere D’Etel looks a cracking top Bet of the Day from Cheltenham here. She is the horse racing NAP of the Day on a stellar card at Prestbury Park.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Riviere D’Etel win?

The form and race results posted by Riviere D’Etel behind Ferny Hollow at Leopardstown over Christmas may be the best on offer. They pulled 14 lengths clear of re-opposing rival Coeur Sublime. Riviere D’Etel then made a costly mistake at the final fence in the Irish Arkle that arguably lost her the race.

She was then short of room but eventually rallied and went down all guns blazing. Granted better luck in the closing stages of the race, Riviere D’Etel could well have won. This is a chance for some compensation against Blue Lord, another who re-opposes. Riviere D’Etel is 4/1 with 888Sport to go one better under Jack Kennedy.

Jonbon Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today in Supreme Novices Hurdle

In the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30), Jonbon looks great value and the next best horse racing tips available from Cheltenham. One of two in the Festival curtain-raiser for Nicky Henderson, this JP McManus owned runner comes with an expensive price tag. A full brother to Douvan, Jonbon has two Grade 2 victories under his belt.

Unbeaten in five career starts, Jonbon represents a stable with five victories in the Supreme. Henderson’s other runner, Constitution Hill, has all of his winning form on bottomless ground at Sandown. Jonbon acts left-handed, so that makes his Cheltenham odds look a bit of value at 5/1 here.

Best Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Including NAP of the Day

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Jonbon (NB) @ 5/1 with 888Sport

2:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy – Riviere D’Etel (NAP) @ 4/1 with 888Sport

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase – Full Back (EW) @ 14/1 with 888Sport

3:30 Champion Hurdle – Epatante (EW) @ 18/1 with 888Sport

4:10 Mares Hurdle – Stormy Ireland @ 5/1 with 888Sport

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – HMS Seahorse (EW) @ 10/1 with 888Sport

5:30 National Hunt Chase – Pats Fancy (EW) @ 7/1 with 888Sport

