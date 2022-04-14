Paul Kealy Newcastle Tips | Horse Racing Best Bets On Friday 15th April

?????
Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Newcastle on Friday 15th April 2022.
Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Tips – Friday 15th April 2022
Paul Kealy’s Newcastle Horse Racing Tips
2.00 Newcastle – AMILCAR @ 6/1 with BetUK
2.35 Newcastle – EJTILAAB @ 4/1 with BetUK
4.15 Newcastle – EARLOFTHECOTSWOLDS @ 9/2 with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to change
Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Tips and Trends
We also look at the LIVE ITV4 races at Newcastle on All Weather Championships Finals day from a trends angle – giving you the key stats that matter – plus also have top tips and best bets for the main ITV4 Newcastle races.
Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022
- 1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY
- 2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
- 2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4
- 3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4
- 3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4
- 4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4
- 4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4
