Paul Kealy Newcastle Tips | Horse Racing Best Bets On Friday 15th April

Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Newcastle on Friday 15th April 2022.

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Tips – Friday 15th April 2022



Paul Kealy’s Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Newcastle – AMILCAR @ 6/1 with BetUK



2.35 Newcastle – EJTILAAB @ 4/1 with BetUK



4.15 Newcastle – EARLOFTHECOTSWOLDS @ 9/2 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Tips and Trends

We also look at the LIVE ITV4 races at Newcastle on All Weather Championships Finals day from a trends angle – giving you the key stats that matter – plus also have top tips and best bets for the main ITV4 Newcastle races.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022

1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY

2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4

3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4

4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4

4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

