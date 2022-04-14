Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 14 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Thursday 14 April, according to SportsLens experts, is Audience. He runs in the 2.25pm today at Newmarket on the final day of their 3-day Craven Meeting. This John Gosden-trained 3 year-old is our best Bet of the Day at 7/10 betting odds.



Wednesday’s NAP – AMEYNAH – won well at betting odds of Evs, to follow-up Tuesday’s winner – Master Of The Seas.

Audience – This 3 year-old is handled by horse racing trainer John and Thady Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori. Audience is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Thursday. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Audience win?

This 3 year-old was last seen winning here at Newmarket over this trip back in October by 3 3/4 lengths and with another winter on his back be can expected to be stronger this season too, while that previous track experience will be a big plus. The race results from that day saw him run on strongly in the closing stages having raced near the pace and more of the same looks on the cards today.

It’s Frankie Dettori’s Only Ride At Newmarket Today Too!

Yes, Frankie Dettori, who was on target at HQ yesterday has only one booked ride in his home town today and the hint should be taken.

A £10 punt on her with 888Sport at his current price returns £23.75 if he wins. That wager qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses regardless of the outcome.

