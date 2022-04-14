Frankie Dettori Booked Rides On Good Friday: Back This 96/1 Newcastle Double

Frankie Dettori is heading up to Newcastle racecourse for their All Weather Championships Day this Good Friday (15th April) for just two rides. You can see which horses the pocket Italian has been booked to ride below and why not back them in a double at 96/1.



Frankie Dettori’s Newcastle Rides – Good Friday 15th April 2022

3.45 Newcastle: KHATWAH @ 14/1 with BetUK – Frankie is teaming up with trainer Mick Appleby here on this 3-time AW winner. Yes, this 4 year-old seems to have a bit to find on these terms being rated 86 and racing off level weights against horses rated in the 100’s, but this filly has improved this winter since being stepped up to 7f and you can expect Frankie to eke out a bit more improvement from somewhere too!



4.15 Newcastle: MARSHALL PLAN @ 11/2 with BetUK – Looks Frankie’s best chance of making the trip up to Newcastle a good one. Riding for John Gosden here on this Godolphin-owned 4 year-old in this 2m 1/2f contest. Another that has a small bit to find at the weights, but this Golden Horn colt is still young and has only had seven past runs on the AW so should have more to come. The step up in trip from 1m6f to tackle this longer distance for the first time could also bring out more – connections clearly feel he’ll stay!

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022

1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY

2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4

3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4

4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4

4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

