All Weather Championships Trends | Newcastle Horse Racing Stats Friday 15th April

Updated

5 hours ago

on

newcastle races

If you are looking at making your ‘Good Friday’ at great one by backing some winners Newcastle’s All Weather Championships Finals Day this Friday (15th April), then we are here to help with all the key Newcastle horse racing trends and stats.

Andy Newton takes a look at the six ITV4 Newcastle races on Good Friday (15th April) ahead of their All Weather Championships Final Day – giving you the key trends to narrow down the fields and hopefully help find the profiles of past winners.

You can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here

All Weather Championships Newcastle Meeting Trends: Friday 15th April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the LIVE ITV races at the lucrative All Weather Championships at Newcastle this Good Friday.

Newcastle Horse Racing Trends (SkyRacing/ITV4)

2.00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m1y ITV4

  • Just winning favourite in the last 7 runnings
  • All previous winners aged between 5-8 years-old.
  • All six past winners drawn 8 or lower
  • 6 of the last 7 winners came between stalls 5-8 (inc)
  • 5 of the last 7 winners didn’t win their last race
  • 6 of the last 7 winners had run at the track before (3 won)
  • 3 of the last 7 winners came from stall 8
  • Trainer William Haggas has a 35% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Trainer Roger Varian has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Trainer Archie Watson has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Jamie Spencer has a 23% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Note: No race in 2020
  • Note: This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021
  • 2021 Winner: KHUZAAM (6/4 fav)

BEST BET: MY OBERON @  2/1 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: BLESS HIM @ 17/2 with BetUK

2.35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 6f1y ITV4

  • Three winning favourites in the last 7 runnings
  • 4 of the last 7 winners were Irish-bred horses
  • 6 of the last 7 previous winners had raced at the track before
  • 6 of the last 7 winners came between stalls 5-9 (inc)
  • 5 of the last 7 winners drawn in stall 7 or lower
  • Paul Hanagan has ridden 2 of the last 7 winners
  • 2 of the last 7 winners came from draw 5
  • Trainer Ismail Mohammed has a 35% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Tom Marquand has a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Note: No race in 2020
  • Note: This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021
  • 2021 Winner: SUMMERGHAND (6/1)

BEST BET: SPYCATCHER @ 5/1 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: GOOD EFFORT @ 10/1 with BetUK

3.10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

  • Four previous runnings
  • 3 of the last 4 winners came from stalls 5 and 6
  • All 4 previous winners were favourites
  • Trainer William Haggas won this race in 2017
  • Trainer William Haggas has a 31% record with his 3 year-olds at the track
  • Trainer Marco Botti has a 26% record with his 3 year-olds at the track
  • Trainer Stuart Williams has a 24% record with his 3 year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Marco Ghiani has a 50% record riding 3 year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Hollie Doyle has a 34% record riding 3 year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Daniel Tudhope has a 29% record riding 3 year-olds at the track
  • Note: No race in 2020
  • Note: This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021
  • 2021 Winner: DILIGENT HARRY (2/1 fav)

BEST BET: EL CABALLO @  13/8 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: SPACE COWBOY @ 5/1 with BetUK

3.45 – Coral All weather Fillies’ and Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 7f1y ITV4

  • Just 1 winning favourite in the last 7 runnings
  • 6 of the 7 winners were aged 4 years-old
  • 5 of the last 7 previous winners were Irish-bred horses
  • Horses from stall 3 have been placed in 4 of the last 7 runnings (2 winners)
  • Favourites placed in 4 of the last 7 runnings
  • 3 of the last 7 winners had run at Lingfield before (2 had won)
  • Trainer William Haggas has a 35% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Trainer George Boughey has a 25% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Tom Marquand has a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Jamie Spencer has a 23% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Note: No race in 2020
  • Note: This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021
  • 2021 Winner: PHOLAS (25/1)

BEST BET: HIGHFIELD PRINCESS @  15/8 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: AROUSING @ 11/2 with BetUK

4.15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m7f169y ITV4

  • 6 of the last 7 winners aged between 4-6 years-old
  • 6 of the last 7 winners came from stalls 8 or lower
  • 4 of the last 7 winners had won at the track before
  • 2 of the last 7 favourites have won
  • 2 of the last 7 winners came from stall 8
  • 3 of the last 7 winners ran at Lingfield last time out
  • 2 of the last 7 winners trained by Andrew Balding
  • All 7 past winners finished in the top 3 last time out
  • The favourite has finished 1st (twice) or 2nd in 6 of the last 7 runnings
  • Trainer Adam Nichol (2-from-3) has a 67% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Note: No race in 2020
  • Note: This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021
  • 2021 Winner: RANCH HAND (7/2)

BEST BET: EARLOFTHECOTSWOLDS @  9/2 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: RAINBOW DREAMER @ 5/1 with BetUK

4.45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m2f ITV4

  • 6 of the last 7 previous runnings went to the favourite (or joint fav)
  • 6 of the last 7 previous winners returned 3/1 or shorter in the betting
  • All previous winners aged between 4-6 years-old
  • 5 of the 7 winners were Irish-bred horses
  • 5 of the last 7 winners ran at Lingfield last time out
  • All 7 previous winners drawn in stall 4 or lower
  • 6 of the past 7 winners had won over CD before
  • Ryan Moore has ridden 2 of the last 7 winners of this race
  • Trainer Roger Varian has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Trainer Archie Watson has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Tom Marquand has a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Jockey Andrea Atzeni has a 19% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
  • Note: No race in 2020
  • Note: This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021
  • 2021 Winner: BANGKOK (5/6 fav)

BEST BET: TYRRHENIAN SEA @  4/6 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: LIVING LEGEND @ 9/2 with BetUK

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Tips and Best Bets

We also take a look at the LIVE ITV4 races at Newcastle on All Weather Championships day – giving you our top Newcastle horse racing tips and best bets.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022

  • 1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY
  • 2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
  • 2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4
  • 3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4
  • 3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4
  • 4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4
  • 4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

