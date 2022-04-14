All Weather Championships Trends | Newcastle Horse Racing Stats Friday 15th April

If you are looking at making your ‘Good Friday’ at great one by backing some winners Newcastle’s All Weather Championships Finals Day this Friday (15th April), then we are here to help with all the key Newcastle horse racing trends and stats.

Andy Newton takes a look at the six ITV4 Newcastle races on Good Friday (15th April) ahead of their All Weather Championships Final Day – giving you the key trends to narrow down the fields and hopefully help find the profiles of past winners.

All Weather Championships Newcastle Meeting Trends: Friday 15th April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the LIVE ITV races at the lucrative All Weather Championships at Newcastle this Good Friday.

Newcastle Horse Racing Trends (SkyRacing/ITV4)



2.00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m1y ITV4

Just winning favourite in the last 7 runnings

All previous winners aged between 5-8 years-old.

All six past winners drawn 8 or lower

6 of the last 7 winners came between stalls 5-8 (inc)

5 of the last 7 winners didn’t win their last race

6 of the last 7 winners had run at the track before (3 won)

3 of the last 7 winners came from stall 8

Trainer William Haggas has a 35% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Roger Varian has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Archie Watson has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Jockey Jamie Spencer has a 23% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track

Note: No race in 2020

This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021

2021 Winner: KHUZAAM (6/4 fav)

MY OBERON @ 2/1 with BetUK

BLESS HIM @ 17/2 with BetUK

2.35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 6f1y ITV4

Three winning favourites in the last 7 runnings

4 of the last 7 winners were Irish-bred horses

6 of the last 7 previous winners had raced at the track before

6 of the last 7 winners came between stalls 5-9 (inc)

5 of the last 7 winners drawn in stall 7 or lower

Paul Hanagan has ridden 2 of the last 7 winners

2 of the last 7 winners came from draw 5

Trainer Ismail Mohammed has a 35% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Jockey Tom Marquand has a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track

Note: No race in 2020

This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021

2021 Winner: SUMMERGHAND (6/1)

SPYCATCHER @ 5/1 with BetUK

GOOD EFFORT @ 10/1 with BetUK

3.10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

Four previous runnings

3 of the last 4 winners came from stalls 5 and 6

All 4 previous winners were favourites

Trainer William Haggas won this race in 2017

Trainer William Haggas has a 31% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer Marco Botti has a 26% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer Stuart Williams has a 24% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey Marco Ghiani has a 50% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey Hollie Doyle has a 34% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey Daniel Tudhope has a 29% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

Note: No race in 2020

This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021

2021 Winner: DILIGENT HARRY (2/1 fav)

EL CABALLO @ 13/8 with BetUK

SPACE COWBOY @ 5/1 with BetUK

3.45 – Coral All weather Fillies’ and Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 7f1y ITV4

Just 1 winning favourite in the last 7 runnings

6 of the 7 winners were aged 4 years-old

5 of the last 7 previous winners were Irish-bred horses

Horses from stall 3 have been placed in 4 of the last 7 runnings (2 winners)

Favourites placed in 4 of the last 7 runnings

3 of the last 7 winners had run at Lingfield before (2 had won)

Trainer William Haggas has a 35% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer George Boughey has a 25% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Jockey Tom Marquand has a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track

Jockey Jamie Spencer has a 23% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track

Note: No race in 2020

This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021

2021 Winner: PHOLAS (25/1)

HIGHFIELD PRINCESS @ 15/8 with BetUK

AROUSING @ 11/2 with BetUK

4.15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m7f169y ITV4

6 of the last 7 winners aged between 4-6 years-old

6 of the last 7 winners came from stalls 8 or lower

4 of the last 7 winners had won at the track before

2 of the last 7 favourites have won

2 of the last 7 winners came from stall 8

3 of the last 7 winners ran at Lingfield last time out

2 of the last 7 winners trained by Andrew Balding

All 7 past winners finished in the top 3 last time out

The favourite has finished 1 st (twice) or 2 nd in 6 of the last 7 runnings

(twice) or 2 in 6 of the last 7 runnings Trainer Adam Nichol (2-from-3) has a 67% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Note: No race in 2020

This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021

2021 Winner: RANCH HAND (7/2)

EARLOFTHECOTSWOLDS @ 9/2 with BetUK

RAINBOW DREAMER @ 5/1 with BetUK

4.45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m2f ITV4

6 of the last 7 previous runnings went to the favourite (or joint fav)

6 of the last 7 previous winners returned 3/1 or shorter in the betting

All previous winners aged between 4-6 years-old

5 of the 7 winners were Irish-bred horses

5 of the last 7 winners ran at Lingfield last time out

All 7 previous winners drawn in stall 4 or lower

6 of the past 7 winners had won over CD before

Ryan Moore has ridden 2 of the last 7 winners of this race

Trainer Roger Varian has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Archie Watson has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Jockey Tom Marquand has a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track

Jockey Andrea Atzeni has a 19% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track

Note: No race in 2020

This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021

2021 Winner: BANGKOK (5/6 fav)

TYRRHENIAN SEA @ 4/6 with BetUK

LIVING LEGEND @ 9/2 with BetUK

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Tips and Best Bets

We also take a look at the LIVE ITV4 races at Newcastle on All Weather Championships day – giving you our top Newcastle horse racing tips and best bets.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022

1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY

2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4

3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4

4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4

4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

