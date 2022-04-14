Tom Segal Pricewise Tips | Lingfield and Newcastle Best Bets For Friday

It’s AW horse racing all the way on Good Friday, with nice cards at Lingfield, Chelmsford and Lingfield. So, let’s see what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal, the Racing Post’s Pricewise, is tipping at Newcastle and Lingfield on Friday 15th April.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Newcastle and Lingfield – Friday 15th April 2022.

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Friday 15th April 2022



Tom Segal Pricewise Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

2.35 Newcastle – SPYCATCHER @ 5/1 with BetUK

Tom Segal Pricewise Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

2.55 Lingfield – AASSER @ 15/2 with BetUK

4.00 Lingfield – ON A SESSION @ 13/2 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Tips and Trends

Andy Newton also takes a look at the LIVE ITV4 races at Newcastle on All Weather Championships Finals day from a trends angle – giving you the key stats that matter – plus also have top tips and best bets for the main ITV4 Newcastle races.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022

1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY

2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4

3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4

4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4

4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

