Templegate Newcastle Tips | All Weather Championships Best Bets For Friday

More LIVE ITV horse racing action this Good Friday as the cameras head north to Newcastle racecourse to take in their All Weather Championships Finals Day.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best Newcastle All Weather Championships Finals Day tips on Good Friday.

Templegate Tips – Friday 15th April 2022

Templegate Horse Racing Tips – Newcastle All Weather Championships Finals Day



Templegate Horse Racing NAP

Templegate Horse Racing NB

Templegate Other Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Newcastle – MY OBERON @ SP with BetUK

3.10 Newcastle – EL CABALLO @ SP with BetUK

3.45 Newcastle – INTERNATIONALANGEL @ SP with BetUK

4.15 Newcastle – RAINBOW DREAMER @ SP with BetUK

4.45 Newcastle – AL ZARAQAAN @ SP with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Tips and Trends

Andy Newton also takes a look at the LIVE ITV4 races at Newcastle on All Weather Championships Finals day from a trends angle – giving you the key stats that matter – plus also have top tips and best bets for the main ITV4 Newcastle races.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022

1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY

2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4

3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4

4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4

4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

More Newcastle All Weather Championships Free Bets