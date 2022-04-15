Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, April 15th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed WOTS THE WIFI CODE and EMPEROR CARADOC on Thursday and has two recommended bets/trades on Friday, April 15th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWCASTLE 2.35

Since joining Mick Appleby, EDRAAK’s record when rested for at least six weeks since his previous outing reads 111141 (5-6), for a profit of £28.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. The defeat can be excused as he met trouble in running when fourth of 14 at Windsor last summer. He arrives here after two defeats at short prices but both came after recent runs and he’s likely to do better now freshened up by an 80-day break. He’s not certain to encounter the required strong pace but there’s compensation in the price – 9-1 fixed odds or 8-11 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market.

Recommendation: Back EDRAAK in Newcastle 2.35

NEWCASTLE 4.15

It’s not been as difficult to make the running on the round course at Newcastle (races of 1m2f+) this all-weather season than in previous ones but that’s because we’ve had an awful lot of small-field tactical affairs. Today’s 2m All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes features 12 runners and several who tend to race up with the pace, including EARLOFTHECOTSWOLDS, HALIMI, MARSHALL PLAN and NATE THE GREAT. I did consider selling the shorter-priced front-runners in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market but have opted instead to side with WISE EAGLE, who will appreciate the return to Newcastle and step back up in trip after disappointing over 1m4f at Southwell last time. He has won over that trip but seems much happier over 1m6f+, recording form figures for his current yard of 21211121 (5-8). His full record on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface stands at 14112 (3-5), with the fourth place by just a length and a half after sitting closer to the early pace than ideal. Buy at 8 on the spreads or back each-way at 14-1.

Recommendation: Back WISE EAGLE in Newcastle 4.15

