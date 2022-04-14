Tony Calvin Newcastle Tips | All Weather Finals Day Best Bets

Still reeling in his superb Grand National winner – NOBLE YEATS (1st 50/1) – last weekend, Betfair’s Tony Calvin is back for more this Good Friday at Newcastle with his best bet on their All Weather Championships Finals card.

Tony Calvin Newcastle Tips – Friday 15th April 2022

4.15 Newcastle: RAINBOW DREAMER @ 5/1 with BetUK – This 102-rated stayer from the Alan King yard head here with a decent chance of getting back to winning ways. He was down the field to Sleeping Lion at Kempton at the start of February, but that run was too bad to be his true running.

Before that, he beat another runner here – Earlofthecotswolds – well at Wolverhampton and it could be that last race just came a bit too soon. He’s back here off a 2-month breal and that can be the key. The icing on the cake is Hollie Doyle, who wasn’t on last time, back in the saddle.

Back Tony’s Newcastle bet for £10 with BetUK @ 5/1 and win £50 and also qualify for a £30 free bet with BetUK (free bet details below)

Tony Calvin Other Horse Racing Tips On Good Friday

2.20 Lingfield, COUNT OTTO @ 10/1 with BetUK

4.00 Lingfield, TOTALLY CHARMING @ 11/2 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

Back Tony Calvin’s Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Tony Calvin’s horse racing tips with your free bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets

See below our list of carefully selected bookies that will have prices ahead of Friday’s Newcastle races and all have superb free bet sign-up offers to add to your portfolios.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022

1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY

2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4

3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4

4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4

4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

More Newcastle All Weather Championships Free Bets