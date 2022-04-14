All Weather Championships Tips | Newcastle Horse Racing Best Bets On Good Friday

The highlight horse racing fixture this Easter Good Friday comes from Newcastle for their All Weather Championship Finals Day. Some big names in action at the northern track, including Frankie Dettori, plus the ITV4 cameras are there to take in six of the seven races. Andy Newton takes a look at the Newcastle All Weather Championships ITV races in more details.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets: Friday15th April 2022

Some top-class All Weather horse racing this Good Friday to get the Easter break going. We’ve six of the seven races LIVE on ITV4 too!

Newcastle Horse Racing Trends (SkyRacing/ITV4)



2.00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m1y ITV4

The William Haggas yard boasts a decent 35% record with their 4+ year-olds at the track, plus being the clear top-rated in the field, their MY OBERON @ 2/1 with Virgin Bet gets the nod here. Was last seen running doen the field in a G1 in Dubai, but was only beaten 4 1/2 lengths. Will find this easier and looks the one to beat.

Of the rest, French raider – Fort Payne – can go well, while Amilcar, La Tihaty and CD winners Tempus and Bless Him are others to respect. But the danger can come from the Joseph O’Brien runner – SAN ANDREAS (e/w) @ 8/1 with Virgin Bet who is only rated 8lbs off the main pick but could have more to come having won well at Dundalk last month.

2.35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 6f1y ITV4

A tight and very competitive 6f Conditions Stakes race here with many chances. Recent winners – Ejtilaab, who is the top-rated in the field, Volatile Analyst, Harry’s Bar and Bouttemont command respect. While with jockey Tom Marquand having a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds here – his ride Edraak, who is also a CD winner, is interesting.

But the picks here are SKYCATCHER @ 6/1 with Virgin Bet and GOOD EFFORT (e/w) @ 11/1 with Virgin Bet. The former was a narrow winner at Lingfield last time out – beating Lord Of The Lodge, who also runs here. But this Karl Burke runner has to race wide that day and was also squeezed a bit in the race. Therefore, would probably have won more easily than he did.

Good Effort will need to bounce back from a last place finish in Dubai last time, but that did come in a G1 race! Into easier company here will help and his trainer – Ismail Mohammed – has a cracking 35% record with his 4 year-olds at this track.

Of the rest, Exalted Angel was a close 2nd in the race last year, while Venturous (5th) and Harry’s Bar (6th) are others that ran okay in this contest last season.

3.10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4

It’s hard to look beyond the 107-rated EL CABALLO @ 13/8 with Virgin Bet here. This Karl Burke runner has improved over the last 6 months to win his last four races – including here at Newcastle two runs back.

Landed a Listed contest at Lingfield in good fashion last time too, which continued his upward curve and the worrying thing for his rivals is that he’s only had three runs on the AW (unbeaten) so should have more in the locker too.

Golden Warrior, Kaboo, Super Khali and Tiber Flow are all interesting alternatives, but the CD winner – Space Cowboy, with Hollie Doyle riding, can give the pick most to think about.

3.45 – Coral All weather Fillies’ and Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 7f1y ITV4

The winning run of Internationalangel came to an end last time at Wolverhampton, but she could easily bounce back after a month off. Rising Star and Dubai Lady are both proven course winners here to respect, but the verdict here goes to HIGHFIELD PRINCESS @ 15/8 with Virgin Bet.

This 5 year-old is the top-rated in the field and will be much more at home back up to this 7f after finding 5f a bit too quick last time. She still ran a close second that day at Lingfield, but the form of her 3 1/4 length 6th (of 20) in the G1 Champions Sprint at Ascot last October would make her hard to beat here.

4.15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m7f169y ITV4

The stayers are in action next. Sleeping Lion will be all the rage after a good win at Kempton over 2m last time and has only been out of the top three once from 9 tries on the AW.

Rainbow Dreamer is useful in and around this level and over this trip – he can go well too with Hollie Doyle riding, and the consistent CD winner Nate The Great is another that has fair e/w claims.

However, I’m happy to stick with recent Kempton scorer – EARLOFTHECOTSWOLDS @ 9/2 with Virgin Bet – here, who won by 6l last time. A rare runner on the flat for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, and even though he’s got 1 1/2 lengths to find with Sleeping Lion based on their run at Kempton in February, he’s won twice since so has clearly improved.

The other to have onside is Godolphin’s MARSHALL PLAN @ 6/1 with Virgin Bet, with Frankie Dettori riding. This John Gosden runner has a bit to find at the weights, but it’s interesting that connections are upping him in trip here and it could also be significant that Frankie is making the trip up to ride.

4.45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m2f ITV4

The Roger Varian runner – TYRRHENIAN SEA @ 4/5 with Virgin Bet – will be popular here, despite having flopped at odds on last time at Kempton.

The plus is that he’s back to Newcastle and won three on the bounce here in December and January, while last time he probably would have won but for getting a terrible run up the inner and having no room.

He’s had 44 days to get over that and shouldn’t have any of those traffic issues back here at Newcastle with the more galloping track being more to his liking.

Of the rest, CD winner – Al Zaragaan, Living Legend and United Front can pick up the pieces is the main player has another off-day.

Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Trends

We also take a look at the LIVE ITV4 races at Newcastle on All Weather Championships day from a trends angle – giving you the key stats that matter for Friday’s Newcastle races.

