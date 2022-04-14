Newcastle Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Friday 15th April

It’s Good Friday as the Easter weekend gets going and it’s All Weather racing all the way today with cards at Lingfield and Chelmsford, plus the main event at Newcastle – the All Weather Championships Final Day.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets on Good Friday at Newcastle.

Tuesday’s Lucky 15 landed at 98/1 four-timer with all four selections winning – GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) and CRENELLE (1st 6/5) all winning.

Wednesday’s Lucky 15 continued the good form with AMEYNAH (1st Evs), NATIVE TRAIL (1st 1/4) and NEW LONDON (1st 6/4) making it 3 from 4 on the day.

Thursday saw two more winners for the Lucky 15 picks – with OUT FROM UNDER (1st 8/11) and TWILIGHT CALLS (1st 6/5) rewarding backers.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 15th April 2022

Here are our four best Newcastle horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

The William Haggas yard are in good form at the moment and they also boast an impressive 35% record with their 4+ year-olds here at the track. Has been running in better races than this and was only beaten 4 1/2 legnths in a G1 in Dubai last time out. Is also 1-from-1 on the AW (Southwell) so no reason why this first run at Newcastle won’t suit.

CD winner here that’s in flying form at the moment – winning his last four – one of which came here in February. Versatile in terms of trip, having won over 6f and 7f so today’s drop back to 6f is fine. Tougher race, but hard to fault him in his current mood.

Last seen running second at Wolverhampton but was only beaten 1/2 a length over 5f that day. Back up to 7f will help and a top draw in 1. Is also the top-rated in the field at 104 and looks to be the one all the others have to aim at.

Beaten at oods on last time at Kempton but returns to Newcastle – the tracj he’d won three times on the bounce before that. Got into a bit of trouble the last day, but shouldn’t have any traffic issues here and is expected to be the one to beat here.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.