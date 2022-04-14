4.45 Newcastle Tips: Easter Classic Stakes Best Bets On Good Friday

The ITV horse racing cameras are at Newcastle this Good Friday to take in six of the seven races at Gosforth Park for their All Weather Championships Finals Day. A lot of big trainers are supporting the fixture with some decent prize money on offer too. Andy Newton takes a look at the main 4.45 Newcastle race – the Easter Classic – in more detail.
4.45 Newcastle Tip (Easter Classic Stakes) Tips
Just the six runners head to post for this lucrative £103k first prize and really only the 97-rated Charlesquint looks up against it slighty – the other five runners are all rated between 99 and 106.
However, it’s the lower-rated of that bunch – TYRRHENIAN SEA @ 4/6 with bet365 – that has been all the rage in the betting for this race. Yes, this Roger Varian runner flopped at Kempton last time out at odds on, but he didn’t get the best of runs that day. The return to Newcastle’s wider straight will be a plus and he’s also shown a liking for this venue – when bolting up three times here since December.
Those wins came over a mile, but the way he ran over 1m2f last time suggests another try at this distance will be fine.
Of the rest, recent Kempton scorer – Living Legend – just saw off Al Zaragaan that day by a nose so there won’t by much between that pair here, with United Front and Felix – who are both rated 105 – certainly have squeaks on the best of their form. But the call is to side with Tyrrhenian Sea, who looks the sort to have a lot more improvement in him.
Easter Classic Trends and Stats
Help find the winner of today’s Easter Classic by using our key trends.
4.45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4 yo+) 1m2f ITV4
- 6 of the last 7 previous runnings went to the favourite (or joint fav)
- 6 of the last 7 previous winners returned 3/1 or shorter in the betting
- All previous winners aged between 4-6 years-old
- 5 of the 7 winners were Irish-bred horses
- 5 of the last 7 winners ran at Lingfield last time out
- All 7 previous winners drawn in stall 4 or lower
- 6 of the past 7 winners had won over CD before
- Ryan Moore has ridden 2 of the last 7 winners of this race
- Trainer Roger Varian has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
- Trainer Archie Watson has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
- Jockey Tom Marquand has a 25% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
- Jockey Andrea Atzeni has a 19% record riding 4+ year-olds at the track
- Note: No race in 2020
- Note: This meeting was staged at Lingfield between 2014-2021
- 2021 Winner: BANGKOK (5/6 fav)
Newcastle All Weather Championships Meeting Race times – Good Friday 15th April 2022
- 1:30 – Coral Burradon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m SKY
- 2:00 – All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
- 2:35 – Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 6f ITV4
- 3:10 – Coral 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 6f ITV4
- 3:45 – Coral All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 7f ITV4
- 4:15 – Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 2m½f ITV4
- 4:45 – Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4
