Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – April, 15th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in great form this week and found another winner on Thursday. He has four more selections on Friday, April 15th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LINGFIELD 1.15

AFFWONN & RED FLYER (system – sire Free Eagle, all-weather, 1m+)

Progeny of the sire Free Eagle have a great record over 1m or further on the all-weather, winning 39 of their 188 starts (21%) for a profit of £53.61 to a £1 level stake at SP. There are two qualifiers in this 1m4f apprentices’ handicap – AFFWONN and RED FLYER – and both can be supported. Both will be suited by the big field and likely very strong pace and should be finishing to good effect.

LINGFIELD 2.55

ZAMEKA (system – No Nay Never progeny switching from Tapeta)

Progeny of the sire No Nay Never have a poor record on Tapeta but are profitable to back when switching from that surface to a different one (i.e. Polytrack, Fibresand or turf). Since finishing a close-up third of 14 on his debut at Kempton last November ZAMEKA has raced only on Tapeta, going down by a neck in second at Newcastle before his comfortable 7f Wolverhampton success where he started as the 1-3 favourite. He’s been gelded since and should have plenty more to offer now back on Polytrack.

NEWCASTLE 4.15

WISE EAGLE (system – sire Free Eagle, all-weather, 1m+)

WISE EAGLE is a qualifier on the Free Eagle/all-weather system mentioned earlier in this column and he’ll be happier back at Newcastle and over a longer trip after beating only one home over 1m4f at Southwell last time. His record over 1m6f or further for his current trainer read 21211121 (5-8).

