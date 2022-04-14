Horse Racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes entirely on the flat, with the meetings from Newcastle, Lingfield and Chelmsford all getting underway in the afternoon on the all-weather track. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings all get underway in the afternoon from Lingfield, Chelmsford and Newcastle respectively. The first race sets off at 1.15pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.30pm at Chelmsford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Chelmsford and one from Lingfield, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newcastle, Lingfield and Chelmsford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP – PIPS TUNE @ SP with Bet UK – 3.20 Chelmsford

We have selected Pips Tune as our NAP of the day here on Friday afternoon in the Witham Handicap over ten furlongs.

This John O’Shea trained horse has been impressive so far this season on the all weather turf. With three wins and a second place in his last 4 starts, this 4-year-old could take some beating here this afternoon.

All three of his wins this year have come at Chelmsford, with the latest being over the same trip as this afternoon’s race. The course and distance will suit Pips Tune, and we think he will pick up yet another win here under the ride of Callum Hutchinson.

NEXT BEST – SAYIFYOUWILL @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 3.30 Lingfield

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the form of Sayifyouwill for Amanda Perrett.

This 4-year-old filly comes into this race in some hot form, winning on her last three starts. She faces some stiff competition from the likes of Epsom Faithfull and Isola Rossa, but we think she will be up to the task here and pick up yet another win under the ride of Rob Hornby.

Her last win actually came around the same course and over the same distance just two weeks ago, which should stand Sayifyouwill in good stead to perhaps pick up her sixth win on the all-weather track.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newcastle, Lingfield and Chelmsford on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 21 races:

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Dark Moon Rising @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.00 Bless Him @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Ejtilaab @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Tiber Flow @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.45 Internationalangel @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.15 Earlofthecotswolds @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Living Legend @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Pallas Dancer @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Protected Guest @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Tommy De Vito @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Aasser @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Sayifyouwill (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Totally Charming @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Fountain Cross @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Mizzen You @ SP with Bet UK

2.45 Hello Zabeel @ SP with Bet UK

3.20 Pips Tune (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

3.55 Prejudice @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 I’m Mable @ SP with Bet UK

5.00 Mackenzie Rose @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Merlin’s Beard @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change