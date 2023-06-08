As we quickly move towards the big weekend New York race we’ve got our best Belmont Stakes picks to add to your sleeper and outsider bets and take on the main favorites with. We’ve picked out two Belmont Stakes ‘Price Horses’ that seem to have a great chance of defying their odds.



Belmont Stakes Betting Offers



When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Picks and Best Outsider ‘Price Horse’ Pick: Hit Show To Wow The New York Audience

HIT SHOW ran well in the Kentucky Derby to finish just over 6 lengths off the winner Mage in 5th (of 18). The Brad Cox runner made a move turning for home but just wasn’t able to sustain that effort.

However, now armed with that knowledge connections can be expected to hold onto the horse for a bit longer and if jockey Manny Franco can ‘press the button’ a bit later, then this Brad Cox runner can go close.

The Cox yard also won the Belmont Stakes in 2021 so know what’s needed and with some ‘Tapit’ breeding in his pedigree (Dam’s Sire), then staying the extra trip (1m4f) here looks on the cards.

Tapit has sired 4 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners.

The final plus is that Hit Show is now racing outside Churchill Downs. Yes, he still ran well there last time in the Derby, but his figures away from the track read 1-1-1-2, including a top silver in the in Wood Memorial in April (watch below), to give us further confidence.

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Will The Belmont Stakes Winner Earn?

Belmont Stakes Picks and Sleeper Tip: Red Route One Looks To Have Perfect Path



RED ROUTE ONE is the second Belmont Stakes pick for your sleeper and outsider bets. This Steven Asmussen runner was last seen running 4th in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico last month – beaten 5 lengths to National Treasure.

Therefore, the horse, of course, has some ground to make up on the Bob Baffert runner. However, this Gunner Runner colt just looked a bit one-paced that day so the longer trip here in the Belmont (1m4f) looks the first plus.

He’s also another Belmont Stakes outsider pick that has the all-important ‘Tapit’ bloodline with his Dam’s Sire being by the prolific sire of this race in recent times. He also stayed on powerfully to land the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park in April – coming with a storming run (watch below) – to suggest the longer trip will suit on Saturday.

The Asmussen camp are also no strangers to winning the Belmont – having taken the Run for the Carnations in 2016 with Creator.

You can see all the 2023 Belmont Park runners and their post positions here.

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content