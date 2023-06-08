Horse Racing

Mike Smith Belmont Stakes Pick 2023: Triple Crown-Winning Jockey Reveals Test Of Champions Best Bet

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
mike E SMITH
mike E SMITH

You can see below the Mike Smith Belmont Stakes pick as the three-time winning jockey of the Run for the Carnations lifts the lid on the horse he feels has the best chance of winning the final US Triple Crown race this Saturday.

Top Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Mike Smith Belmont Stakes Pick 2023 | Triple Crown-Winning Jockey Reveals Belmont Best Bet

mike smith

Mike Smith has landed the Belmont Stakes three times over the years, including in 2018 on Triple Crown hero Justify (more below). He’s not riding in the race this year but will be seen on Fox Sports covering the 155th running of the big New York contest.

Smith has lifted the lid on which horse he feels has the best chance of winning the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

FORTE was meant to go off as the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, but the Todd Pletcher horse was controversially scratched from the race just hours before due to a vets examination.

However, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt, who has won 6 of his 7 career starts has been back on the track working well and will be hoping to make amends in the final US Triple Crown race – the Belmont Stakes – this Saturday in New York.

We last saw Forte winning the Florida Derby in early April and having beaten Mage that day, who went onto win the Kentucky Derby, the form looks rock solid and the three-time winner of the Belmont Stakes – MIKE SMITH – agrees.

Mike Smith, who doesn’t have a ride in the race and will be working for Fox Sports, told americasbestracing.net that despite the small layoff the Todd Pletcher would have made up for the time away from the track. “Todd Pletcher is the trainer. To me, I have a lot of faith in him. I think Todd makes up for the layoff.”

Then when Mike Smith was simply asked – who will win the Belmont Stakes?

His reply was “To me, the best horse in the race is Forte. His résumé says so over and over again. That’s not to say that the others can’t do it. They’re in the Belmont for a reason. They have a lot of talent. But if we see the Forte we’ve seen in the past, to me he’s just superior.”

You can back the Mike Smith Belmont Stakes pick below with BetOnline below.

Bet on Forte (5/2) at BetOnline

WATCH: Forte Winning The 2023 Florida Derby

Mike Smith Won The Belmont Stakes Three Times as A Jockey

Mike Smith is still riding at the age of 57, but you feel his career in the saddle is coming to an end and with Fox Sports, who have taken over from NBC to show this year’s Belmont Stakes, snapping up Smith then a switch in front of the cameras might not be far off.

Over the years Smith has mopped up three Belmont Stakes wins, so his thoughts ahead of the race on Saturday will be valuable to Fox viewers.

Smith’s successes in the Belmont came in Drosselmeyer in 2010, Palace Malice in 2013 and most recently in 2018 when he guided home the Bob Baffert-trained Justify to land the Triple Crown that year – leading from pillar-to-post.

RELATED: Tapit Belmont Stakes Winners – The Sire With Superb Recent Record

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

2023 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Runners

Horse Racing Related Content

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
tapit
Horse Racing

LATEST Tapit Belmont Stakes Winners – The Sire With Superb Recent Record

Author image Andy Newton  •  42min
belmont Park newnew
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes Picks 2023: Best Sleeper and Outsider ‘Price Horse’ Tips for Test Of Champions
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

As we quickly move towards the big weekend New York race we’ve got our best Belmont Stakes picks to add to your sleeper and outsider bets and take on the…

Belmont Stakes 2023 Entries How Many Horses Are Running At Belmont Park
Horse Racing
How To Watch The Belmont Stakes 2023: Race Time, TV Channels & Where To Stream Online
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is the big horse racing action this Saturday – the final leg of the US Triple Crown races – so, if you want to know how…

red route one
Horse Racing
BetNow Belmont Stakes Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
belmont stakes1
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes Free Bets: $5,550 In Horse Racing Betting Offers To Claim
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
horse usa
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Belmont Stakes in ANY US State | USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Canada kentucky
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Belmont Stakes in British Columbia | BC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top