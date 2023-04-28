Editorial

What Are The Best Kentucky Derby Trial Races?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
5 min read
Forte New
Forte New

As horse racing fans gear-up for the 149th running of the Run for the Roses, we look at what are the best Kentucky Derby trial races to have on your radar.

Kentucky Derby Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

What Are the Best Kentucky Derby Trial Races?

We take a look at the leading 2023 Kentucky Derby trial races based on recent years. You can then put history on your side as you search for the big Churchill Downs winner on May 6.

The Florida Derby Has a Great Record Of Producing Kentucky Derby Winners

By far the best Kentucky Derby Trial race of late is the Florida Derby, which was run this year on April 1 and won by a certain Forte, who is the 2023 Kentucky Derby favourite for trainer Todd Pletcher. (Watch below)

The Grade One contest, which is run at Gulfstream Park, has seen five horses since 2006 win both the Florida Derby and the Kentucky Derby.

That’s a decent 31% return over that 16-year period. While this stat would have actually been a bit better if the 2019 Florida Derby winner Maximum Security hadn’t got disqualified at Churchill Downs.

Therefore, based on this top Florida Derby record, this year’s hero Forte will get a further feather in his cap, while the runner-up Mage and third Cyclone Mischief are also worth a mention.

Horses To Do The Florida/Kentucky Derby Double Since 2006

  • Barbaro (2006)
  • Big Brown (2008)
  • Orb (2013)
  • Nyquist (2016)
  • Always Dreaming (2017)

California Based Runners Have Done Well in Recent Years

Okay, not a trial race as such, but another pointer in trying to find the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner is to look for horses trained in California.

Why? Well, the Cali-shippers have won a massive 7 of the last 11 (64%) runnings of the Kentucky Derby. The horses in question were – Medina Spirit, Authentic, Justify, Nyquist, American Pharoah, California Chrome, and I’ll Have Another.

The state has also seen KY runners-up and place finishers in recent years, with Exaggerator (2016), Firing Line (2015) and Bodemeister (2012) all collecting silver medals and Battle Of Midway (2017) and Dortmund (2015) getting the bronze.

So, based on this cracking California stat this year’s horses to note coming over from the west coast state are the Tim Yakteen-trained pair Practical Move and Reincarnate, plus the John Shirreffs runner Skinner.

RELATED: 2023 Kentucky Derby Trends: Churchill Down Stats To Help Find The Kentucky Derby Winner

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

RELATED: Which Horse Is Favorite For The 2023 Kentucky Derby? Churchill Downs Betting Odds

Kentucky Derby Trial Races to Be Cautious Of

In contrast to the great record the Florida Derby winner has – the Blue Grass Stakes, run at Keeneland and the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct are both playing catch-up in recent times.

The last horse to have run the Toyota Blue Grass (came 2nd) and follow-up in the Kentucky Derby was Street Sense in 2007, while the last horse to land both races was Strike Gold way back in 1991.

This year’s Blue Grass winner was the Todd Pletcher runner Tapit Trice, with Verifying a neck back in second (watch below).

Then, the Wood Memorial doesn’t fare much better. You must go back to 2003 (Funny Cide) to find the last horse to have run in the Aqueduct race and win the Run for the Roses. And the last horse to take both races was the Neil Drysdale Fusaichi Pegasus in 2000.

This year’s Wood Memorial Stakes was won by Lord Miles ,with Hit Show back in second (watch below).

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 10/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phil’s @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Miles @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rich Strike Winning The 2022 Kentucky Derby

 Recent Winners Of The Kentucky Derby

  • 2022 – RICH STRIKE (81/1)
  • 2021 – MANDALOUN (269/10)
  • 2020 – AUTHENTIC (84/10)
  • 2019 – COUNTRY HOUSE (65/1)
  • 2018 – JUSTIFY (29/10 fav)
  • 2017 – ALWAYS DREAMING (47/10 fav)
  • 2016 – NYQUIST (23/10 fav)
  • 2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (29/10 fav)
  • 2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME (5/2 fav)
  • 2013 – ORB (11/2 fav)
  • 2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER (153/10)
  • 2011 – ANIMAL KINGDOM (209/10)
  • 2010 – SUPER SAVER (8/1)
  • 2009 – MINE THAT BIRD (51/1)
  • 2008 – BIG BROWN (12/5 fav)
  • 2007 – STREET SENSE (49/10 fav)

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Kai Cenat
Editorial

LATEST Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023
Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023

Ever wondered which Premier League team has cycled through the most managers? We’ve been hard at work trying to determine who out of the current Premier League cohort has gotten through the…

xQc
Editorial
Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 11 2023

Using data from StreamsCharts, SportsLens has ranked the top 20 streamers on Twitch by their earnings in March 2023. XQC tops list of highest earning Twitch streamers in March at…

4aa22f7f vince mcmahon and dana white
Editorial
Endeavor Leap To No1 Most Valuable Sports Group Ahead Of Liberty Media After WWE Purchase
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 5 2023
basketball
Editorial
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Kansas – KS Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 4 2023
Marcus Sasser
Editorial
Will Houston Survive Without Sasser?
Author image Charles Parada  •  Mar 17 2023
cheltenham Festival
Editorial
How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In The Canada | Sports Betting In The CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 14 2023
Arrow to top