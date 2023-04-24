The Kingsbarns Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Todd Pletcher runner, who won the Louisiana Derby, at 10/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the Todd Pletcher barn win their third Kentucky Derby?



Kingsbarns Kentucky Derby Odds



KINGSBARNS is another big hope for the powerful Todd Pletcher barn ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby on May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

Pletcher also has the likely 2023 Kentucky Derby favourite in Forte, plus the second in the betting Tapit Trice, so with Kingsbarns in at around 10/1 – there is every chance the two-time winning trainer could have the first three in the market come race day.

This horse has had just three starts and the first of those only came on January 14, so he’s going to be one of the lesser experienced Kentucky Derby runners in the field, but he’s certainly a horse on the up.

Some feel the Louisiana Derby was gifted to Kingsbarns – with the others giving him a soft early lead which led to him powering away up the Fair Grounds stretch. But he still won impressively by 3 1/2 lengths and with more expected in the ‘improvement locker’ he rates a live Kentucky Derby win and place play.

Kingsbarns Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 3

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $657,300

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Last Race: 1st Louisiana Derby (G1), March 25, 2023 (Fair Grounds)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phils @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Kingsbarns Winning The 2023 Louisiana Derby



