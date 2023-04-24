Horse Racing

Two Phils Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Four-Time Winner A Live Churchill Downs Hope

Andy Newton
two phils
two phils

The Two Phils Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Larry Rivelli runner, at 20/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the recent Jeff Ruby Stakes winner follow-up in the Kentucky Derby?

Two Phils Kentucky Derby Odds

TWO PHILS has racked up 123 Kentucky Derby points ahead of the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

The 3 year-old has been placed in three graded races this year, including a third in the Risen Star S and most recently winning the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park on March 25.

This Hard Spun colt bolted up in that last race – winning by 5 1/4 lengths – and even though the Kentucky Derby will be a step up, he could not have been more impressive that day, so looks a lively outsider.

He heads into the race having won 4 of his 8 career starts and has only been out of the first three twice.

If successful, would be the first Kentucky Derby winner for trainer Larry Rivelli, while jockey Jareth Loveberry has ridden the horse in all starts and is expected to remain in the saddle for the Kentucky Derby.

Two Phils Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 8
  • Wins: 4
  • Total Career Winnings: $683,450
  • Trainer: Larry Rivelli
  • Last Race: 1st Jeff Ruby Stakes (G3), March 25, 2023 (Turfway Park)

Bet on Two Phils for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 20/1 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 10/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phils @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Miles @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting For Churchill Downs Race

WATCH: Two Phils Winning The 2023 Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
