Two Phils Kentucky Derby Odds



TWO PHILS has racked up 123 Kentucky Derby points ahead of the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

The 3 year-old has been placed in three graded races this year, including a third in the Risen Star S and most recently winning the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park on March 25.

This Hard Spun colt bolted up in that last race – winning by 5 1/4 lengths – and even though the Kentucky Derby will be a step up, he could not have been more impressive that day, so looks a lively outsider.

He heads into the race having won 4 of his 8 career starts and has only been out of the first three twice.

If successful, would be the first Kentucky Derby winner for trainer Larry Rivelli, while jockey Jareth Loveberry has ridden the horse in all starts and is expected to remain in the saddle for the Kentucky Derby.

Two Phils Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 8

Wins: 4

Total Career Winnings: $683,450

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Last Race: 1st Jeff Ruby Stakes (G3), March 25, 2023 (Turfway Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phils @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Two Phils Winning The 2023 Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park



