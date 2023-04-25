The Mandarin Hero Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this raider from Japan at 16/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can this talented Japanese runner, who was a close second in the Santa Anita Derby, create US racing history?
Mandarin Hero Kentucky Derby Odds
Mandarin Hero is another possible Kentucky Derby runner coming over from Japan for the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.
Trained by Terunobu Fujita in Japan, this globe-trotting 3 year-old is starting to make a name for himself in the US after running Practical Move close in the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby on April 8 this year.
The horse went down by the narrowest of margins at the winning post and you feel in a few more strides would have got there.
He will, of course, meet the Tim Yakteen runner again here and could also join other Japanese Kentucky Derby runners Derma Sotogake in the big Churchill Downs race.
The Japanese horses are doing well around the world too – with Ushba Tesoro taking the Dubai World Cup back in March.
If successful, Mandarin Hero would be making a massive bit of Kentucky Derby history – in becoming the first Japanese bred horse to win the Run for the Roses.
Over the years, since 1917 there have only been four horses bred outside the US to win the famous Kentucky Derby – with the first of those Omar Khayyam, who was bred in England.
Mandarin Hero Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 6
- Wins: 4
- Total Career Winnings: $386,854
- Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
- Last Race: 2nd RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)
Note: Odds are subject to change
When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1
Kentucky Derby Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Forte @ 5/2
- Tapit Trice @ 6/1
- Angel Of Empire @ 10/1
- Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
- Kingsbarns @ 10/1
- Practical Move @ 10/1
- Verifying @ 14/1
- Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
- Two Phil’s @ 20/1
- Mage @ 20/1
- Hit Show @ 25/1
- Lord Miles @ 25/1
- Skinner @ 33/1
- Confidence Game @ 33/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Mandarin Hero Running a Close Second in the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby
