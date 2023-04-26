As we race towards the 149th running of the big Churchill Downs race on May 6, many horse racing fans will want to know which horse is the favorite for the 2023 Kentucky Derby – especially as we’ve seen 6 winning market leaders in the last 11 years.

Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For 2023 Churchill Downs Race

2023 Kentucky Derby Favorite: Forte Heads The Churchill Downs Betting

The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte will be the 2023 Kentucky Derby favourite and it’s easy to see why. The classy 3 year-old will head to Churchill Downs on May 6 off the back of five straight wins, of which four were at Grade 1 level.

Forte’s winning run started last May when taking the Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga and since then has gone into many notebooks as a big Kentucky Derby favorite.

A win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November at Keeneland cemented his Churchill Downs claims and this year he’s returned better than ever to win the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and most recently the Florida Derby – both at Gulfstream Park.

He’s a horse that likes to come from off the pace, so the Kentucky Derby should be run to suit, if those taking them along don’t get an easy lead. As last time out in the Florida Derby, it was only in the dying strides that Forte hit top gear to wear down Mage down the shoot.

Forte Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins:6

Total Career Winnings: $2,409,830

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Last Race: 1st Florida Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Gulfstream Park)

Bet on FORTE for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 5/2 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

The Florida Derby Has Produced 5 Kentucky Derby Winners Since 2006

There is more ‘good news’ for Forte backers as the Florida Derby – the race he won last time out – has a habit of producing the Kentucky Derby winner in recent years.

Since 2006, the Gulfstream Park Grade 1 contest has seen 5 horses do the famous double –

Barbaro (2006), Big Brown (2008), Orb (2013), Nyquist (2016), and Always Dreaming (2017) – that’s a strike-rate of 31%.

How Many Kentucky Derby Favourites Have Won In Recent Years?

The other plus ahead of Forte’s Kentucky Derby favorites bid is that the market leaders in the Run for the Roses have a decent record of late.

In the last 11 runnings, we’ve seen 6 winning Kentucky Derby favorites reward backers (55%), while a massive 91% of the last 11 favorites have also been placed.

RELATED: 2023 Kentucky Derby Trends: Churchill Down Stats To Help Find The Kentucky Derby Winner

WATCH: Forte Winning the Florida Derby This Season

Forte’s Trainer Todd Pletcher Has Won the Kentucky Derby Twice Before

Todd Pletcher, who trains Forte, has built up some fair Kentucky Derby history too. He’s currently sitting on two wins in the famous Churchill Downs race, after taking the prize in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming – the last-named also won the Florida Derby before winning the Kentucky Derby.

Can Forte follow suit?

Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns Are Other Big Players for Pletcher

Oh, and the bad news for the other Kentucky Derby trainers is that Todd Pletcher not only has the favorite Forte, but also the likely second favourite Tapit Trice, who won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time – as well as the Louisiana Derby winner Kingsbarns.

Surely not a ‘Pletcher Trifecta’!

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

