The Rocket Can Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Holy Bull Stakes winner at 15/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to give trainer William I. Mott his second win in the race.



Rocket Can Kentucky Derby Odds



Trainer William I. Mott won the Kentucky Derby in 2019 with Country House and this remains his sole success in the first leg of the US Triple Crown.

He’ll be looking to add to that win this Saturday with Rocket Can, who heads to Churchill Downs having won two of his 7 career runs.



The last of those victories came three starts back in the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park, back on February 4 (watch below).

Since then Rocket Can has run a fine second in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes behind the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, while last time out was fourth in the Arkansas Derby behind another Kentucky Derby runner Angel Of Empire.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Rocket Can Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $383,413

Trainer: William I Mott

Last Race: 4th Arkansas Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Rocket Can Winning The Holy Bull Stakes at Oaklawn Park



