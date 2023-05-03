The Confidence Game Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Rebel Stakes winner at 20/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to give trainer J. Keith Desormeaux his first winner in the Run For The Roses.



Confidence Game Kentucky Derby Odds



Confidence Game will head into Saturday’s Kentucky Derby off the back of a good win in the Rebel Stakes on March 2 – beating Red Route One by a length that day.

Jockey James Graham keeps the ride and has now ridden the Candy Ride colt to all three career wins. The Kentucky Derby will be another step up for this Desormeaux-trained 3 year-old, but he’s been freshened up with just over 2 months off the track and is also a two-time winner at Churchill Downs that’s already banked a cool $785,525 in total prize money.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Confidence Game Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $785,525

Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: James Graham

Last Race: 1st Rebel Stakes (G2), February 25, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Confidence Game Winning The Rebel Stakes



