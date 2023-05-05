The Cyclone Mischief Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Florida Derby third 30/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He was only 3 lengths third that day behind the Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, so can he reverse the form?
Cyclone Mischief Kentucky Derby Odds
This Dale Romains runner has sneaked into Saturday’s 2023 Kentucky Derby with the scratching of three horses on Friday but he’ll be looking to do what Rich Strike did 12 months ago – who was also a reserve just days before the race.
We last saw Cyclone Mischief running third in the Florida Derby (watch below) behind the big Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, so on that form would have a squeak.
He was just 3 lengths back that day but the time before was almost 6 lengths adrift of Forte – so he’s getting closer!
He’ll come out of gate 10, which looks an ideal post position too after taking the place of Practical Move.
Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.
Cyclone Mischief Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 7
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $246,350
- Trainer: Dale L. Romans
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Last Race: 3rd Florida Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Gulfstream Park)
Note: Odds are subject to change
When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1
Kentucky Derby Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Forte @ 3/1
- Tapit Trice @ 5/1
- Angel Of Empire @ 8/1
- Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
- Kingsbarns @ 12/1
- Two Phil’s @ 12/1
- Verifying @ 15/1
- Mage @ 15/1
- Skinner @ 20/1
- Mandarin Hero @ 20/1
- Confidence Game @ 20/1
- Hit Show @ 30/1
- Cyclone Mischief @ 30/1
- Disarm @ 30/1
- Rocket Can @ 30/1
- Jace’s Road @ 50/1
- Sun Thunder @ 50/1
- Raise Cain @ 50/1
- King Russell @ 50/1
- Reincarnate @ 50/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Cyclone Mischief Running Third in the Florida Derby
