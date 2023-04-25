The Mage Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Florida Derby runner-up 20/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. After running Forte close last time out, could he be the Kentucky Derby value call?



Mage Hero Kentucky Derby Odds



Mage is sure to have his supporters ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs after running the current favourite Forte close in the Florida Derby last time out.

This Good Magic colt looked like causing the upset the last day at Gulfstream Park as it wasn’t until the final strides that the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte worn down Mage to maintain his place at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market.

Trained by Gustavo Delgado, many feel this colt will have a lot more in the locker to come with that last effort only his third start after winning on debut in a Maiden Special Weight in January and then running a fine fourth in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes – all three career runs have come at Gulfstream Park.

Mage Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 3

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $247,200

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Last Race: 2nd Curlin Florida Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Gulfstream Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mage Running Second in the Florida Derby



