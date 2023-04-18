The Forte Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees the Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old as the favorite for the Churchill Downs race at 5/2 with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Forte Kentucky Derby Odds



FORTE is the current Kentucky Derby favorite ahead of the May 6 race at Churchill Downs and it’s easy to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner went into many a notebook last season and rounded off his campaign with a smooth success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

The 3 year-old has returned this season better still, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.

Those two wins have seen him cement his place at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market and if succesful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.

Forte Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins:6

Total Career Winnings: $2,409,830

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Last Race: 1st Florida Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Gulfstream Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday 6th May 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phils @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Mile @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Forte Winning the 2023 Florida Derby



