Horse Racing

Forte Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Todd Pletcher Star The Churchill Downs Favorite

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
forte
forte

The Forte Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees the Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old as the favorite for the Churchill Downs race at 5/2 with the best US horse racing betting sites.

Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Kentucky Derby betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Kentucky Derby
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Kentucky Derby
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Forte Kentucky Derby Odds

FORTE is the current Kentucky Derby favorite ahead of the May 6 race at Churchill Downs and it’s easy to see why. The Todd Pletcher runner went into many a notebook last season and rounded off his campaign with a smooth success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

The 3 year-old has returned this season better still, having won the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and then the Florida Derby (watch below) – both at Gulfstream Park.

Those two wins have seen him cement his place at the head of the Kentucky Derby betting market and if succesful will be trainer Todd Pletcher his third win in the first leg of the American Triple Crown. His other wins came with Always Dreaming in 2017 and Super Saver in 2010.

Forte Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 7
  • Wins:6
  • Total Career Winnings: $2,409,830
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Last Race: 1st Florida Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Gulfstream Park)

Bet on FORTE for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 5/2 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday 6th May 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 8/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phils @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Mile @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Forte Winning the 2023 Florida Derby

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Practical Move
Horse Racing

LATEST 2023 Santa Anita Derby Runners and Riders: Practical Move Heads 9 Entries For Saturday’s Kentucky Derby Trial

Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 8 2023
Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Washington Washington Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing
Horse Racing
How To Bet On The Santa Anita Derby In California | Sports Betting Sites CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 8 2023

You can bet on the Santa Anita Derby in California by joining up with the sports betting sites listed below. These sportsbooks allow horse racing betting and also have $1,000’s…

US Horse Racing Tips Monday
Horse Racing
How To Bet On The Santa Anita Derby In ANY US State | US Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 8 2023

You can bet on the Santa Anita Derby in ANY US State by creating an account with the sports betting sites featured on this page. These USA sportsbooks will let…

Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In Washington Washington Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing
Horse Racing
How To Bet On The Florida Derby In California | Sports Betting Sites CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 1 2023
US Horse Racing Tips Saturday
Horse Racing
How To Bet On The Florida Derby In Kentucky | Sports Betting Sites KY
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 1 2023
Best Breeders Cup Betting Sites In West Virginia West Virginia Sports Betting Guide For Horse Racing
Horse Racing
How To Bet On The Arkansas Derby In California | Sports Betting Sites CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 1 2023
US Horse Racing Tips Wednesday
Horse Racing
How To Bet On The Florida Derby In Texas | Sports Betting Sites TX
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 1 2023
Arrow to top