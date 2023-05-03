The Disarm Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Louisiana Derby 2nd at 30/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to give trainer Steve Asmussen his first winner in the Kentucky Derby.



Disarm Kentucky Derby Odds



Disarm is one of the more lightly-raced Kentucky Derby runners in the race this year, with just 5 career outings. The Steve Asmussen 3 year-old is well bred by Gun Runner but so far has only recorded one win.

That success came at Saratoga in a Maiden Special Weight last August and since then has progessed well into Graded company with a second in the Louisiana Derby (watch below) – 3 1/2 lengths behind Kingsbarns that day, while he also ran well to take a bronze in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland last time out.

He’ll be ridden by Roel Rosario, who rode the Kentucky Derby winner in 2013.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Disarm Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $327, 850

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Last Race: Lexington Stakes (G3), March 25, 2023 (Fair Grounds)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Disarm Running 2nd In The Louisiana Derby This Season



