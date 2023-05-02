The Jace’s Road Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees the recent Louisiana Derby third at 15/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to give trainer Brad H. Cox his second win in the race after winning the Run for the Roses in 2021.



Jace’s Road Kentucky Derby Odds



The Brad Cox yard won the Kentucky Derby just a few years ago in 2021 with Mandaloun and seem to have a live outsider this year with Jace’s Road.

This Quality Road colt was last seen running third to Kingsbarns in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds on March 25 – beaten just over 6 lengths (watch below).

Jace’s Road, therefore, has got a bit of ground to make up with the Todd Pletcher horse based on that running, but does have experience of Churchill Downs when running third there last year in the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes.

He also beat another Kentucky Derby runner Raise Cain easily on Boxing Day at Fair Grounds in the Gun Runner Stakes.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Jace’s Road Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $238,050

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Last Race: 3rd Louisiana Derby (G2), March 25, 2023 (Fair Grounds)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Jace’s Road Running Third In The Louisiana Derby



