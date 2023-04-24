Horse Racing

Lord Miles Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Wood Memorial Stakes Winner Heading To Churchill Downs

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lord Miles
Lord Miles

The Lord Miles Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Saffie A. Joseph Jr runner, at 20/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the recent Wood Memorial Stakes winner follow-up in the Kentucky Derby?

Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Kentucky Derby betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Kentucky Derby
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Kentucky Derby
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Lord Miles Kentucky Derby Odds

LORD MILES has racked up 105 Kentucky Derby points ahead of the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

The bulk of those points came when winning the Wood Memorial Stakes last time out at Aqueduct (watch below) on what was only his fifth career start.

Prior to that win this Saffie A. Joseph Jr-trained 3 year-old was 5th i the Tampa Bay Derby to Tapit Trice so has a bit of ground to make up with that Todd Pletcher runner.

However, his gutsy win last time at Aqueduct showed he knows how to knuckle down in a finish and even survived a Stewards’ enquiry that day with the first three home having a barging match up the shoot.

The Saffie A. Joseph Jr barn are yet to win the Kentucky Derby.

Lord Miles Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $451,100
  • Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr
  • Last Race: 1st Wood Memorial Stakes (G2), April 8, 2023 (Aqueduct)

Bet on Lord Miles for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 25/1 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 10/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phils @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Miles @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting For Churchill Downs Race

WATCH: Lord Miles Winning The 2023 Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
two phils
Horse Racing

LATEST Two Phils Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Four-Time Winner A Live Churchill Downs Hope

Author image Andy Newton  •  46min
Kingsbarns
Horse Racing
Kingsbarns Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Louisiana Derby Winner Heading To Churchill Downs
Author image Andy Newton  •  48min

The Kingsbarns Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Todd Pletcher runner, who won the Louisiana Derby, at 10/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing…

Practical Move
Horse Racing
Practical Move Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Santa Anita Derby Winner Supported In The Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

The Practical Move Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Tim Yakteen runner, who won the Santa Anita Derby, at 10/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US…

angel of empire
Horse Racing
Angel Of Empire Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Arkansas Derby Winner Popular In The Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
derma sotogake
Horse Racing
Derma Sotogake Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Japanese Runner With A Big Chance
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
tapit trice
Horse Racing
Tapit Trice Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Todd Pletcher Gray One Of Churchill Downs Fancies
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Kentucky Derby NEW
Horse Racing
2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting For Churchill Downs Race
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top