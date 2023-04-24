The Lord Miles Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Saffie A. Joseph Jr runner, at 20/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the recent Wood Memorial Stakes winner follow-up in the Kentucky Derby?



Lord Miles Kentucky Derby Odds



LORD MILES has racked up 105 Kentucky Derby points ahead of the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

The bulk of those points came when winning the Wood Memorial Stakes last time out at Aqueduct (watch below) on what was only his fifth career start.

Prior to that win this Saffie A. Joseph Jr-trained 3 year-old was 5th i the Tampa Bay Derby to Tapit Trice so has a bit of ground to make up with that Todd Pletcher runner.

However, his gutsy win last time at Aqueduct showed he knows how to knuckle down in a finish and even survived a Stewards’ enquiry that day with the first three home having a barging match up the shoot.

The Saffie A. Joseph Jr barn are yet to win the Kentucky Derby.

Lord Miles Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $451,100

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr

Last Race: 1st Wood Memorial Stakes (G2), April 8, 2023 (Aqueduct)

Bet on Lord Miles for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 25/1 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phils @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Lord Miles Winning The 2023 Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct



