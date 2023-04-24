Horse Racing

Derma Sotogake Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Japanese Runner With A Big Chance

Andy Newton
derma sotogake
derma sotogake

The Derma Sotogake Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Japanese 3 year-old, who won the UAE Derby, at 10/1 ahead of the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can he become the first ever Japan winner of the Kentucky Derby?

Derma Sotogake Kentucky Derby Odds

DERMA SOTOGAKE is another Kentucky Derby fancy for the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

Trained in Japan by Hidetaka Otonahsi, this chestnut 3 year-old was an eye-catching winner of the UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse on March 25 (watch below) and prior to that was third in the Saudi Derby in February.

This will be the horse’s first race in the US but has acted well on the dirt surfaces in the past and will come into the race having won 50% of his 8 starts and in the process earning over $1m for his owner Hiroyuki Asanuma.

The Japanese horses are having a good time of it around the globe at the moment though – with Ushba Tesoro winning that lucrative race in March.

If successful, Derma Sotogake would create a big chunk of Kentucky Derby history – in becoming the first Japanese bred horse to land the Run for the Roses.

While over the years, since 1917 there have only been five horses bred outside the US – with the first of those Omar Khayyam, who was bred in England.

Derma Sotogake Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 8
  • Wins: 4
  • Total Career Winnings: $1,162,164
  • Trainer: Hidetaka Otonahsi
  • Last Race: 1st UAE Derby (G1), March 25, 2023 (Meydan)

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 8/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phils @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Mile @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Derma Sotogake Winning the UAE Derby at Meydan

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
