The Raise Cain Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Gotham Stakes winner at 15/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to give trainer Ben Colebrook his first winner in the Run For The Roses.



Raise Cain Kentucky Derby Odds



Tennesse-born trainer Ben Colebrook is based at Keeneland and his Kentucky Derby runner Raise Cain was last in action at that track when 5th (or 11) in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8. The Violence colt was just under 7 lengths behind the Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice that day, so has a bit of ground to make up.

However, prior to that run was a very easy winner of the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 4 and was also second to another Kentucky Derby runner Jace’s Road in the Gun Runner Stakes on Boxing Day.

Overall, the horse has won twice from 7 starts and with his debut run back on Sept 17, 2022 at Churchill Downs (8th), then he’s also had experience of the Kentucky track.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Raise Can Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $296,328

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Last Race: 5th Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Raise Can Winning The Gotham Stakes



